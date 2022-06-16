Things to do: Phil Lesh, Buskathon, Shakewell

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening in the Missoula area.

Phil Lesh and Friends in Bonner

(Friday, June 17)

Phil Lesh, bassist and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, plays the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner. This iteration of Lesh’s “Friends” band includes guitarist Stu Allen, guitarist Grahame Lesh, keyboardist Holly Bowling and drummer John Molo. A search of the Missoulian archive indicates it’s his first concert in the area since 2011.

Tickets are $52.50 to $82.50. For tickets and shuttle passes, head to logjampresents.com. All ages are welcome.

Kate Dinsmore and Shakewell at Free Cycles

(Friday, June 17)

Kate Dinsmore, a Seattle singer-songwriter, is coming to Missoula for a gig with her guitarist, Owen Thayer of the Hasslers, who grew up here. She cites jazz and rock 'n' roll among her genres, and has a voice big enough for genuine old-school rock.

Shakewell, meanwhile, are the city’s stalwart funk act. They released their latest album, “3peat,” in 2020.

They’ll play at Free Cycles on Tuesday. It starts at 7 p.m., cover is $10, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Singer-songwriters at the Roxy Garden

(Saturday, June 18)

Bob Wire and his son, Hudson James, will help inaugurate another season of music in the Roxy Theater’s Sound Garden series.

Wire has plied his original and often humorous trade in country and folk songwriting solo and with bands around western Montana for decades. James, meanwhile, will be familiar to theater-goers for his work as an undergrad at the University of Montana and then the Montana Repertory Theatre.

The garden is located behind the Roxy building on Higgins Avenue. You can show up starting at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30. The series is a collaboration between the Roxy and the Montana Area Music Association. The suggested donation is $10.

‘Help Yourself’ sketch comedy

(Thursday-Saturday, June 16-18)

Cat in the Wall Productions is bringing some NSFW live, improv-heavy sketch comedy to the Show Room.

“If you've ever had a therapy session go off the rails, gotten lost in the world of online dating, or decided that your 9-to-5 is soul-crushing, this is the show for you,” according to a news release from the ZACC.

The creators are Casey Chapman and Shelley Hols and stars Andy Nemec, Thomas McClure, Aaron Juhl, Blake Powell, John Howard and Jordan Demander.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30. Cover is $15, go to showroom.zootownarts.org.

Buskathon on the West Side

(Saturday, June 18)

Buskathon is returning to the West Side Theater this Saturday. The show includes 10 acts covering a range of circus, music and dance. You can vote for your favorite act.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $20, go to app.arts-people.com.

Summer Made Fair in Caras

(Sunday, June 19)

The Summer Made Fair is back in Caras Park, with arts and crafts of all kinds. You can buy anything from a wallet made from bicycle tires (Up Line), Montana swag (Statriot Designs), tricked-out jackets (Vivis Leather Co.) and more.

It runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Caras. Head to handmademontana.com for the full line-up of artists.

