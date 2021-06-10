Things to do: Port Polson reopens, 'Extraction' at MAM, live music outdoors

A quick guide to some arts and events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Port Polson Players
(Through June 27)
The theater on the lake is reopening to the public for a summer season.
The first entry is “Dirty Work at the Crossroads,” billed as a “melodramatic comedy with music.”
It runs Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $16 or $15 for senior citizens, students or kids. Go to portpolsonplayers.com or 406-883-9212 for reservations.
‘The Ladies Who Lead’ at the ZACC
(Thursday-Saturday, June 10-12)
A play on cabaret will entertain and introduce a new theater company to Missoula.
MissCast Productions, founded by Jasmine Sherman and Maisie Gospodarek, aims to “showcase female, LGBTQ+ and BIPOC writers, directors and performers” and “do away with traditional type-casting,” according to a news release.
Their first show, “The Ladies Who Lead,” includes parodies of well-known “leading lady” numbers, such as “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” in a funny/serious way depending on the song. The performers include Margi Cates and Brynn Hughs, with pianist Jane Best as musical accompaniment.
The show runs June 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Zootown Arts Community Center's Show Room. Contains mature content. Tables are $50 with seating for five. Limited number of individual tickets are available at the door on June 10-11 for $10. The show is streaming live on June 12 on the ZACC YouTube channel. For tickets or more information, head to zootownarts.org.
Artist talk and tour at the Moon Randolph
(Saturday, June 12)
Summer has begun, which means the Open AIR program has a new lineup of artists from Missoula and beyond working at sites around the community. As part of their visits, they’ll give public talks and tours. See what Miya Hannan, a mixed-media artist, is working on at the Moon-Randolph Homestead, and take a tour of the site. It’s followed by happy hour with light food and refreshments.
It runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. See the full lineup at openairmt.org.
‘Extraction’ at the MAM
(Open now)
The Missoula Art Museum has opened three exhibitions that are part of a larger, nationwide project happening around the U.S. and outside called “Extraction,” that aims to “investigate extractive industry in all its forms.” The project, started by Peter Koch and spearheaded by his CODEX Foundation, includes venues and media across the board in art that doesn’t romanticize the impact of humanity on the landscape.
“Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing Berkeley Pit,” includes Jean Arnold Eben Goff, Kristi Hager, Marcy James and Peter Koch, along with Didier Mutel and Nolan Salix.
“The Space of Hope: A Collective Response”: This show, curated from an open call, reaches outside of Missoula and includes artists from outside.
“Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight” and “Pennies from Hell: Selections from the MAM Collection.” Rankin, a printmaker from the Whitehall area, is showing eight prints based on the Golden Sunlight mine. In “Pennies,” the MAM pulls from its collection for related material.
Richard Notkin and Phoebe Toland
(Open through July 24)
Two artists, one in ceramics and one in 2D mixed-media with very different moods, are opening a special show at the Radius Gallery, “The Persistence of Folly.”
Richard Notkin, a former Montana resident whose presence looms large nationally, works political and confrontational material into clay sculptures. His partner, Phoebe Toland, creates abstract two-dimensional mixed-media, where the subjects are more ambiguous and the tone is lighter.
The public viewing is Friday, June 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It will stay on view through July 24.
Go Play! with ‘The Phantom Bride’
(Through June 30)
The Montana Repertory Theatre’s experiment in geocaching theater is going live.
The story, “The Phantom Bride,” by Jeann Ann Douglas (who wrote last summer’s play, “The Fog,” performed at the historic fire lookout at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.) Download the Go Play! App on your phone, and then head to specific locations around downtown Missoula to unlock the content. The Android version is available now, the Apple version should be in the store by June 11.
Go to goplay.montanarep.com for instructions.
Missoula City Band
(Wednesday, June 16)
A tradition going back over a century kicks back in on Wednesdays evenings with the Missoula City Band.
The community musicians are debuting the new season with a “Missoula Big Band” preseason special. Each week after, they’ll be back with guest soloists at the Bonner Park bandshell at Ronald and Hastings streets. Bring a chair, wear a mask. Free and open to the public. It starts at 8 p.m. Go to missoualcityband.org.
‘Music in the Sound Garden’
(Thursday, June 17)
Head on over to the Roxy and step out back for the new music series.
The theater has the outdoor venue, and the Montana Area Music Association is selecting the artists. This installment features Lady Rose and Gabrielle Tusberg.
It runs from 8-9:30 p.m. Cover is $15. Go to theroxytheater.org.