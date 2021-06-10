Things to do: Port Polson reopens, 'Extraction' at MAM, live music outdoors

(Open now)

The Missoula Art Museum has opened three exhibitions that are part of a larger, nationwide project happening around the U.S. and outside called “Extraction,” that aims to “investigate extractive industry in all its forms.” The project, started by Peter Koch and spearheaded by his CODEX Foundation, includes venues and media across the board in art that doesn’t romanticize the impact of humanity on the landscape.

“Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing Berkeley Pit,” includes Jean Arnold Eben Goff, Kristi Hager, Marcy James and Peter Koch, along with Didier Mutel and Nolan Salix.

“The Space of Hope: A Collective Response”: This show, curated from an open call, reaches outside of Missoula and includes artists from outside.

“Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight” and “Pennies from Hell: Selections from the MAM Collection.” Rankin, a printmaker from the Whitehall area, is showing eight prints based on the Golden Sunlight mine. In “Pennies,” the MAM pulls from its collection for related material.

