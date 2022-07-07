Things to do: Print fest and Second Friday art openings

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around the Missoula area in the coming weeks.

Last Best Print Fest

(Starts Friday, July 8)

The Last Best Print Fest at the Zootown Arts Community Center celebrates the endlessly duplicable art of printmaking, with gallery shows, demos and more. During the portfolio exchange, artists contribute a series of prints and receive a set from the others in kind.

Here’s a run-down on the dates:

Gallery opening Second Friday, July 8, 5-8 p.m. at the ZACC.

Free printmaking demos July 8 from 2-8 p.m.

LBPF Bingo Card, all month long. Pick up a card and participate with 8 local businesses and arts organizations.

“Pull-a-print” at Noteworthy Paper & Press on July 9-10.

Take a tour of the digitally equipped print shop at Western Sensibility, Saturday, July 23.

Closing event on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

‘The World is Round’

(Friday, July 8)

Photographer Todd Forsgren, who teaches at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, is exhibiting the results of years’ worth of experiments in imagery at the Missoula Art Museum in his show, “The World is Round.” The images span genres, usually riffing on them in playful style. A landscape might have a cigarette burn for the sun; a “seascape” might have a reverse pyramid horizon line that will leave you scratching your chin. Images of CDs in the microwave or slices of meat on photographic paper resemble images captured in space.

The show is one view through Sept. 10. The artist reception is “Second Friday,” June 8 at the MAM.

Otherworldly sculptures

(Opens Friday, July 8)

Sculptor Sara Catapano’s sculptures depict things that could exist — perhaps deep underwater, or on a microscopic scale like tardigrades. Colorful and anointed with curious tentacles around their body structures, they’re speculative creations — her artist statement drops the descriptor “sci-fi” for a reason.

“Malefic Fruit” is her exit show, marking the end of a two-year residency at the Clay Studio.

It will stay on view through July 30. The opening reception is July 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Allez! mural unveiling

(Opens Friday, July 8)

Allez!'s newest exhibit, "Murals for Missoula '22," opens, at which the Jeannette Rankin Foundation will unveil two new murals honoring the legacy of Jeannette Rankin and her namesake foundation.

Stella Nall, a multimedia Indigenous artist from Bozeman, created the piece entitled, “In Celebration of Peace and Resilience” in honor of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation’s mission to transform futures through education.

“Graduation Ceremony,” the mural created by Gigi Don Deigo, a mixed media artist from Missoula, honors the past, present and future of Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholars.

The unveiling starts at 5 p.m. in the alley next to Radius Gallery.

DUI Project: ‘Addiction Roulette’

(Monday, July 11)

“Addiction Roulette” will place the issue of addiction in the center piece.

The director of the production is Leah Joki, artistic director of No Joke Theater. This project continues work that the University of Montana graduate began in California. After attending Juilliard School, she began teaching theater and performing in prisons, according to a news release. She wrote a book, “Juilliard to Jail,” and a show, “Prison Boxing,” about her experiences.

In this production, No Joke Theater partnered with the Department of Corrections and the Missoula Pre-Release Center, working with residents there to create “an examination of addiction through a collage of scenes, both original and scripted.”

It’s at 7:30 p.m. at the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana. It’s free, no reservations needed. The program contains adult language and themes. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with the director, teaching artists and actors.

Sarah Frazier and Coyotes

(Thursday, July 14)

Head to the Missoula Community Radio Showcase at the ZACC to hear some local electronic artists. In this case, you’ll hear solo projects from two musicians that have recorded together. Sarah Frazier writes and sings cathartic electronic pop; Coyotes features her collaborator, Bryan Curt Kostors, a classically trained composer who will perform on “analog, digital, vintage, modular and percussion synthesizers,” according to the ZACC news release. They released an album, “Easy,” under the project name Queenager.

They’re playing at the Show Room. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30. Cover is $10.