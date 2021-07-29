Things to do: Radius opening, float to see baseball, Fort Missoula artist talk

The event is free and registration is encouraged. You can sign up at bit.ly/3f39sA6.

'Float to the Ballpark'

(Sunday, Aug. 1)

Aug. 1 marks the return of the fan favorite, “Float to the Ballpark." Join the PaddleHeads for a pre-game float down the Clark Fork River. The PaddleHeads take care of transportation — all you need is a ticket to the game. This year, thanks to Sushi Hana, the first 750 fans will receive a free dry bag. Gates open at 4 p.m., game starts at 5:05 p.m.

For more information on how to participate, visit milb.com/missoula/ballpark/float.

New art in the Allez!

(On display through October)

The Allez! Mural project, located between the Radius Gallery and the Merc hotel, is unveiling a fresh set of artwork. This installment is dedicated to local nonprofits and specifically youth organizations — Spark! Arts Missoula, Youth Homes Missoula, Missoula Art Museum’s Teen Art Project, and Missoula Parks and Recreation. Those groups and their kids created the work, which will be on display through the end of September.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0