Things to do: Radius opening, float to see baseball, Fort Missoula artist talk

A quick guide to upcoming arts and entertainment happening around the Missoula area.
'Alchemy' opening at Radius
(Friday, July 30, on display through September)
Radius Gallery's next exhibition, "Alchemy," features a wonderful selection of artwork by Richard M. Parrish (glass), Brad Schwieger (ceramics) and David Secrest (metal). These masters of craft share an uncanny ability to transform challenging materials into beautiful and compelling sculptural forms. With meticulous attention to line and shape, color and texture, each artist infuses his creations with energy, vigor and verve.
Opening is from 5-7 p.m. Two of the artists — Richard Parrish and David Secrest — will be in attendance. Stop in to meet them and see their artful alchemy. For more information, visit radiusgallery.com.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at the ZACC
(Friday-Saturday, July 30-31)
The ZACC Show Room is hosting an in-person play for a live audience for the first time since early 2020. Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” will get a local treatment from the troupe that created “A Literal Garbage Fire” and “Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan.”
Show times are Friday-Saturday, July 29-31, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open a half-hour before.
Tickets are $10 each at the door in advance at zootownarts.org.
'Music in the Wild'
(Saturday, July 31)
Music in the Wild Summer Concert Series features "An Evening with Charles M. Russell" with historians Jennifer Bottomly-O’Looney and Kirby Lambert, at 7 p.m. at the Sculpture in the Wild park in Lincoln. For more information, visit sculptureinthewild.com.
Montana Renaissance Faire
(Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1)
A fully fledged Montana Renaissance Faire is coming to Kalispell for two weekends. The promoters promise everything you’d expect from ye olde times: “authentic Medieval games” and food, “real life battles,” and “vivid draw horse-to-ground takedowns” during a high-speed joust. For tickets or more information about camping, head to majesticvalleyarena.com.
Open AIR artist talk
Join Open AIR Montana for an artist talk with Maria Ylvisaker, from New York, at the Historic Fort Missoula from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ylvisaker works with watercolor and printmaking to explore the nostalgia and everyday life, according to her artist bio. The talk will be followed by a happy hour with light food and drink and a chance to meet the artist and mingle.
The event is free and registration is encouraged. You can sign up at bit.ly/3f39sA6.
'Float to the Ballpark'
(Sunday, Aug. 1)
Aug. 1 marks the return of the fan favorite, “Float to the Ballpark." Join the PaddleHeads for a pre-game float down the Clark Fork River. The PaddleHeads take care of transportation — all you need is a ticket to the game. This year, thanks to Sushi Hana, the first 750 fans will receive a free dry bag. Gates open at 4 p.m., game starts at 5:05 p.m.
For more information on how to participate, visit milb.com/missoula/ballpark/float.
New art in the Allez!
(On display through October)
The Allez! Mural project, located between the Radius Gallery and the Merc hotel, is unveiling a fresh set of artwork. This installment is dedicated to local nonprofits and specifically youth organizations — Spark! Arts Missoula, Youth Homes Missoula, Missoula Art Museum’s Teen Art Project, and Missoula Parks and Recreation. Those groups and their kids created the work, which will be on display through the end of September.