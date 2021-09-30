Things to do: Rep's 'School' plays, Missoula Monster Project, and more

Meet at Western Cider for a drink and then, at 7:30 p.m., jump on a school bus that will take you to Willard.

Go to montanarep.com for more details on how it all works or to buy tickets.

Dance on Location

(Saturday, Oct. 2)

Outside and innovative is the theme for the first fall semester performance by the Dance Program at the University of Montana. “Dance on Location,” a regular staple of their season pre-dating COVID-19, shows off creative works by students in the program at sites on campus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dance on Location is an exciting opportunity for audiences to witness how students thrive in creating choreography inspired by alternative spaces,” assistant professor Brooklyn Draper said in a news release. “Dance does not only exist on a stage … it can flourish in unexpected places.”

Meet at the Mansfield Library Mall at noon, and then you’ll move from location to location for dance and performance-art installations. These particular original works have been dreamed up by students in the Creative Practice I course.

The performances are free.

UM Opera’s ‘Arias for Autumn’

(Sunday, Oct. 3)