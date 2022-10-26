Things to do: Rock Lotto sign-up, Rocky Horror and 'Addams Family'

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Rock Lotto sign-up begins (Friday, Oct. 28)

Sign up to get randomly assigned to a rock band as Missoula Rock Lotto returns after a COVID hibernation period. It was last held for a capacity crowd at the ZACC Show Room in February 2020.

All signs indicate it’s clear for musicians to enter their name and chosen instrument into a hat and then get teamed up in a band that will come up with a short set.

Sign-up opens on Friday, Oct. 28, and continues through the month in person only at Ear Candy Music. The concert is set for March 18 at the ZACC.

Record-cutting party at the ZACC (Sunday, Oct. 30)

Missoula country musician Aaron Jennings’ latest musical venture is recording technology.

With Listening Hat Records, he’s starting a vinyl service — handmade, one at a time, lathe-cut singles for local musicians. To premiere and demo the project, the ZACC Show Room is hosting an afternoon concert. Come here musicians play live, then Jennings will carve a fresh platter on site.

The lineup includes Trans Future, Chris Sand, comedian Sarah Aswell, Travis Yost, Dylan Running Crane, Shadow Devereaux and more.

It runs from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The ‘Rocky Horror Show’ is live once more (Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29)

The Montana Actors’ Theatre is dusting off Dr. Frank N. Furter’s platform shoes, leathers and wigs to resurrect a Missoula tradition on the Wilma stage.

“The Rocky Horror Show Live!” has been on hiatus since 2019. Local favorites such as Reid Reimers and Jeff Medley will reprise their roles as Furter and Riff Raff. Choreographer Jack Fallia is coming from California to make sure the moves are inspired.

The show dates back to 2009, when the local troupe began partaking in a long-running cult tradition around the U.S. — interactive, staged versions of the cult film, where audience interaction is encouraged and entirely part of the appeal.

The show is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29 with early and late showings. Tickets are $36-$62, logjampresents.com.

Bare Bait Dance presents ‘Red’ (Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29)

The Missoula contemporary modern dance company is bringing a guest troupe, the 2nd Best Dance Company of New York, to town for this show.

According to the BBD website, their original work “Red,” employs narrative and dance as it “explores how we confront the many-faced ‘big bads’ that lurk on our personal wooded paths.”

Performances are Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in the Westside Theater. Tickets are $28 or $22 for students, go to barebaitdance.org.

‘The Addams Family’ at MCT (Through Oct. 30)

For its season-opener, Missoula Community Theatre went for a Halloween-appropriate tale in a musical vein. “The Addams Family — A New Musical” had a long run on Broadway and through touring productions. The story finds Wednesday dating a normal person and nested layers of complications when she brings him over to meet the family.

It runs Oct. 20-30 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets: 406-728-7529, mctinc.org or the box office.

Halloween Choral Spooktacular (Sunday, Oct. 30)

Get into the spirit with a UM School of Music concert featuring not one but four groups: the University Choir, the Chamber Chorale, the UM-Missoula Community Chorus and the new Missoula Forte Children’s Choir.

The program includes music from around the world, including a Sephardic Chanukah song, Ukrainian folk tunes, Black spirituals, and, in keeping with the holiday weekend, “I’m in Love with a Monster” from the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2.” Joining the choirs for some selections are pianist Barbara Blegen and baritone Stephen Kalm.

It’s at 3 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. It’s free for kids and UM students. Regular admission is $11. A live-stream option is available, go to griztix.com.

Enchanted Forest at Free Cycles (Saturday, Oct. 29)

Turning the Wheel’s Halloween fundraiser/costume party will populate the community bike shop with movement activities, live music by Josh Farmer and other interactive things for all ages.

From 7-8 p.m., there’s the all-ages dance party with live music and movement games. From 8-10 p.m., there’s an alcohol-free DJ set.

Shady Cove, Junior and Izaak Opatz (Sunday, Oct. 30)

Indie folk duo Shady Cove of Portland, Oregon, who describe themselves as “defiantly optimistic,” are coming for a three-act show.

Missoula trio Junior is back after a Northwest tour for their album, “Warm Buildings.” Earlier this year, Opatz released “Extra Medium,” a solo record with songwriting that’s above average.

Doors open at 7, show starts at 7:30. Cover is $10 or $15 for a tour-supporter ticket.