Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Canta Brasil at the Westside Theater

(Friday, May 12)

The Brazilian music ensemble has booked a concert at a venue with ample room to dance: The Westside Theater. If you don’t already know, head on down to learn the difference between a samba and a choro.

Details: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. start time. Tickets are $15-18, thewestsidetheater.com.

Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon’s closing weekend

(Friday-Saturday, May 12-13)

The long-running Missoula artist collective is holding its annual Studies From the Figure show.

The artists are: Nancy Erickson, Stephanie J. Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Leslie Van Stavern Millar, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney and Janet Whaley.

Details: Brunswick Gallery, 223 W. Railroad St. May 12: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. May 13: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dolce Canto’s spring concerts

(Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14)

Missoula’s award-winning, auditioned community choir is rolling into its spring concerts with a new director and 30 singers, with performances scheduled in Missoula and Victor.

The group hired David Edmonds, who’s now based in New Mexico. Prior to starting his work there, he was the director of choral activities at the University of Montana.

The program for “The Peace of Wild Things” includes works by Claudio Monteverdi, Daniel Elder, Eriks Esenvalds, Jake Runestad, Caroline Shaw and Sarah Quartel, according to a news release.

Details:

Victor, Saturday, May 13: Mary Stuart Rogers Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. With Corvallis High School Choir.

Missoula, Sunday, May 14: St. Anthony Church, 7:30 p.m. with Big Sky High School Aesirian Choir.

For tickets, go to dolcecanto.org.

Radius Clayworks, ‘How to Grow a Garden City’

(Friday, May 12-June 23)

The gallery’s new all-ceramic space is opening a show dedicated to the Clay Studio of Missoula and its resident artists program. The eight featured alums, whose styles include sculptural and figurative work, are Chris Alveshere, Crista Ann Ames, Eva Champagne, Lane Chapman, Elisha Harteis, Chad Steve, Kelly Stevenson and Shalene Valenzuela.

Details: Next door to the original Radius at 124 N. Higgins. On view through June 23.

Joseph at the Wilma

(Monday, May 15)

The Oregon sisters released a new indie-folk album, “The Sun,” last month.

Details: The Wilma, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $25.

MCT’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

(Through May 14)

Roald Dahl’s book gets the musical treatment in a show that Missoula Community Theatre had originally planned for 2020, according to a news release.

This stage interpretation of the British author’s story about a young girl who gains telekinetic abilities won a Tony Award. The music and lyrics were written by Tim Minchin, a fellow Brit and comedian who’s also behind a “Groundhog Day” musical.

Details: MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets at mctinc.org.

Neo-soul/fusion at the ZACC

(Wednesday, May 17)

Jolene Green, a vocalist and tenor saxophonist who’s graduating from UM with a degree in jazz studies, leads this group. The band includes Cade Chastain (alto saxophone), Sean Stineford (trombone), Cameron Kinney (guitar), Connor Racicot (keyboards), Evan Sesbitt (bass), and Llwyn Clark-Gaynor (drums). According to a news release, the styles include “jazz, lo-fi, soul, hip-hop and metal.”

Details: ZACC Show Room, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $10.

Local rock benefit for Blue Mountain Clinic

(Sunday, May 14)

A trio of local indie rock bands have signed up to raise money for the health-care provider.

Motorhome is loud and shoegazey, ESP is songwriter-based guitar rock, and Norwell leans more toward electronic indie pop.

Details: ZACC Show Room, doors at 7 p.m, show at 7:30. $15.

Adults cover kids’ songs

(Thursday, May 18)

Local bands have signed up to cover the original tunes written by kids groups in the ZACC band camps. They are Spaghettti Vampire, BillyWhips, Mido Skip, New Old Future, The Western States, Hibernator and ESP, plus some of the kids rock bands themselves.

The money raised goes back to the program.

Details: ZACC Show Room, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $10.