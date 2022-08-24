Things to do: Roots Fest, Tedeschi Trucks, throwback Missoula bands

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around the Missoula area.

River City Roots Festival

(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27)

Live music, art and a squadron of food trucks will hit a car-free West Main Street this Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27 as the 16th annual Roots Fest marks the end of summer and the return of students.

The two full evenings of free music include headliners like Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass (the name of which describes exactly what they do); Amy Helm, the daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm; and fiddler-vocalist Amanda Shaw, who headlined back in 2015, among others.

Everything’s free except food, drinks, art, etc. See this week’s preview or head to rivercityrootsfestival.com for the full schedule and more details.

Tedeschi Trucks Band at KettleHouse Amphitheater

(Thursday, Sept. 1)

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is bringing more new recorded material on the road than most any group this year.

While the show’s sold out, there’s an evening’s worth of TTB music for you regardless of whether you have tickets. This summer, the group has released, in phases, a project called “I Am the Moon,” which spans four separate albums and films.

The albums have a character all their own between Trucks’ guitar and Tedeschi’s bluesy, soulful voice, but are rooted in the same seventh century Persian poem that inspired Eric Clapton to write “Layla.”

That recording, with his group Derek and the Dominoes, featured guitar work by Duane Allman.

The latter, of course, formed the Allman Brothers Band, which featured Derek Trucks’ late father, Butch Trucks, on drums. The younger Trucks became an Allman Brother, besides going on to a prodigious solo career, and then revisited the poem that inspired “Layla” with his wife, Tedeschi, with whom he happily co-leads a band.

Their “Wheels of Soul” tour with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon comes to Bonner on Sept. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

No Fi Soul Rebellion and Tyson Ballew

(Saturday, Aug. 27)

Mark Heimer, a bass player and singer, had a vision as an undergrad at the University of Montana. He didn’t need a band — he could produce his own music, burn it on a CD and perform it karaoke style, with the CD-player not hidden, but brandished, in the body of a bass guitar. (Often with someone pretending to play it.) That freed Heimer, often clad in a uniform of a basketball jersey, to work the crowd while belting his songs, informed by Prince, Beck, Weezer and others.

After starting up this act in Missoula, he’s kept it going in Bellingham, Washington, where he lives with his wife, Andrea Heimer, a visual artist who had an exhibition at the Missoula Art Museum last year that drew up on her Great Falls upbringing.

Mark’s since turned No Fi into a full band, and will return to play the ZACC Show Room.

You can also hear another band from another former Missoula musician, Tyson Ballew. He’s bringing his new group, Cat Positive, along for the ride. Missoula’s own Western States, a punk-pop group, are sharing the bill as well.

Cover is $10 or $15 for a tour supporter ticket. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.