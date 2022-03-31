Things to do: Santana, gamelan, ZACC auction

Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

UM's Dance in Concert

(March 31-April 2)

The dance students at the University of Montana will take to the Montana Theatre stage for the annual “Dance in Concert” production. This year’s performance includes pieces choreographed by faculty, students and guest artists, along with celebrated creator Ishmael Houston-Jones, who came to campus earlier this year for a residency.

The show runs from Thursday, March 31, through Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on April 2 at 2 p.m. The performances are in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.

Ticket prices are up to the consumer in the new “pick what you pay” structure. Go to griztix.com.

Odyssey of the Stars

(Saturday, April 2)

The Odyssey of the Stars, the annual fundraiser for the College of the Arts and Media, is paying tribute to Dale Raoul, a Montana native with a deep resume of movie and TV credits.

Raoul grew up in Missoula and now splits her time between western Montana and Los Angeles. Fans of vampiric drama will know her from “True Blood,” in which she played Maxine Fortenberry, Hoyt’s mom.

According to UM, her other credits include but are not limited to "Murder, She Wrote," "The Lawnmower Man," "Friends," "The Office," "Grey’s Anatomy," "Six Feet Under," "Young Sheldon" and "Under the Dome."

The event is Saturday, April 2, at the Dennison Theatre. The money goes to scholarships and funding for programs.

For tickets or donations, go to umt.edu/umarts/give/SupportOdyssey.php.

ZACC Mini Show auction

(Saturday, April 2)

The Zootown Arts Community Center is throwing its annual Mini Show benefit auction on Saturday, with a “vintage carnival” theme in the renovated Commercial Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

They’ll auction off brand-new works of all sizes and mediums by local and regional artists that will help fund its programs in its building on West Main Street.

For tickets or to bid online, go to givergy.us/2022ZACCMiniShow.

UM World Rhythms Concert

(Sunday, April 3)

The annual celebration is marking the 20th anniversary of Balinese gamelan in Missoula.

Some of the guests hail from Bali, Indonesia — master musician I Made Lasmawan and Gede Oka Arthanegara, who will play with the UM Jaya Budaya Balinese Gamelan.

The guests include Manik Harum Community Gamelan players directed by Dorothy Morrison, plus performances by UM’s Brazilian Ensemble and Salsa Band.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre, under UM’s new “pick what you pay” model. Go to griztix.com. There’s also a livestream option available with the purchase of a ticket.

Santana at the Adams Center

(Monday, April 4)

The guitarist, known for his carefully calibrated "Smooth" tone and hit of the same name, is playing on the UM campus. It's his first stop in Missoula since a 1998 performance in Caras Park.

On this tour, he's covering his material from the 1960s onward, according to a news release. His latest album, “Blessings and Miracles,” fits in the “Supernatural” mode, with a large slate of guest artists including country star Chris Stapleton, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Go to griztix.com to buy tickets, they’re still available starting at $82 plus fees.

UM Opera Theater does Mozart

(Thursday-Friday, April 14-15)

The Opera Theater at the University of Montana and the UM Symphony are teaming up for a performance of Mozart's opera "Cosi fan tutte." The jokes won't require any translation, as the show is sung entirely in English.

Here's the plot run-down, according to UM professor Anne Basinski: "Cosi fan tutte (All Women Do This) shows two young couples who are so sure nothing could break them apart: unbeknownst to the ladies, the boys agree to test the ladies’ fidelity. Flirting will happen, choices are made, all are surprised and heartbroken and confused and delighted. Mozart’s shimmering opera will surely please your heart and your ears."

The performances are Thursday-Friday, April 14-15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are available under UM's new "pick what you pay" program. Go to griztix.com for more information.

