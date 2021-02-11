Things to do: Stream a local art auction, indie folk, opera or ballet

Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more information on signing up to place bids and watch.

Opera livestream for Valentine’s

(Saturday, Feb. 13)

The University of Montana Opera Theater has lined out a livestream concert, “Songs from the Heart.”

The program, which will be broadcast from the Music Recital Hall on campus, features solos and ensembles in a “visceral expression of our deepest feelings — the highest of highs, the deepest of lows. Joy, rage, sorrow, longing love — things that are closest to the surface for us all right now — are given a healthy, honest and beautiful expression through the magic of this grand music," according to UM music professor Anne Basinski.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. Go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45752.

Rocky Mountain Ballet livestream

(Saturday, Feb. 13)

Mark the Chinese New Year with a special performance by the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, a globe-trotting Missoula-based troupe that has China on its list of touring destinations.