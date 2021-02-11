Things to do: Stream a local art auction, indie folk, opera or ballet

MAM’s ‘Big Night’ benefit
(Friday, Feb. 12)
The Missoula Art Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction has been re-envisioned with online bidding (happening now), a local music compilation and an online event this Friday.
First up, the art. Head to missoulaartmuseum.org to check out the selection of 125-some pieces of art, where bidding is open now through the end of the auction event on Friday. While much has changed with the presentation, you’ll find many familiar names from the Montana art world (Nancy Erickson, Josh DeWeese) and emerging artists (April Werle).
There’s also an album. The museum teamed up with the Montana Area Music Association on “Getting Thru,” a compilation of more than 60 tracks by local groups. You can check it out at missoulaartmuseum.bandcamp.com.
And the “Big Night” itself runs Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. MST. It’s free to tune in. The MAM’s regular auctioneer, Johanna Wells, will be live at the galleries for an evening that features the artists, the musicians, Bare Bait Dance, and more special features.
Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more information on signing up to place bids and watch.
Opera livestream for Valentine’s
(Saturday, Feb. 13)
The University of Montana Opera Theater has lined out a livestream concert, “Songs from the Heart.”
The program, which will be broadcast from the Music Recital Hall on campus, features solos and ensembles in a “visceral expression of our deepest feelings — the highest of highs, the deepest of lows. Joy, rage, sorrow, longing love — things that are closest to the surface for us all right now — are given a healthy, honest and beautiful expression through the magic of this grand music," according to UM music professor Anne Basinski.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. Go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45752.
Rocky Mountain Ballet livestream
(Saturday, Feb. 13)
Mark the Chinese New Year with a special performance by the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre, a globe-trotting Missoula-based troupe that has China on its list of touring destinations.
They’ll perform live from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center with MCAT handling the cameras. The livestream starts at 7:30 p.m. Go to ZACC Facebook; MCAT’s YouTube Channel and or MCAT’s Local Live site. It’s free with suggested donation through Givebutter at givebutter.com/VYE8cw.
Junior and Izaak Opatz livestream from Helena
(Thursday, Feb. 18)
See a few Missoula favorites live for the first time in a long time, when Junior and Izaak Opatz hit the stage at the Myrna Loy.
The vocally harmonious trio, Junior, comprising Caroline Keys, Hermina Jean and Jenny Lynn, have been working on their debut album during the pandemic. Their streaming compadre Opatz has released an album of pop-country covers and recorded a set with the Best Westerns.
It’s streaming on YouTube on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Go to themyrnaloy.com for more information. It will be available after the show, too.