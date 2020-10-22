Things to Do: Streaming plays, jazz, comedy, and docs

Here's a quick guide to some of the socially distanced and mostly online events happening in Missoula this week:
MCT’s ‘Souvenir’
(Oct. 23-Nov. 1)
Missoula Community Theatre was forced to cancel “Matilda,” the first show of its 50th anniversary season, for safety reasons.
In its place, they’re staging a small-cast show for a limited audience with a streaming option available. “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” stars local actress Alicia Bullock-Muth as a wealthy socialite with an infamously bad voice paired with out-sized belief in herself. James Rio joins as Cosme McCoon, Jenkins’ piano player. The show is directed by Andy Meyers, who’s produced the show with Bullock-Muth in Missoula before. While the cast is small, it’s a full two-act play.
Performances are Oct. 23-24, 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25, 31 and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10, available at MCTinc.org.
UM Jazz & Justice livestream
(Friday, Oct. 23)
The UM Jazz Program continues its consciously designed “Jazz & Justice” concerts, in which the program highlights Black composers from the 1960s and provides context for their work, written in the midst of the struggle for civil rights. The line-up, performing from the stage of the Dennison Theatre, includes a special guest and member of jazz royalty, Delfeayo Marsalis on trombone, and James Randall, the School of Music’s director, with seven small combos and three big bands.
The show streams at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40085. One pass is good for a whole household, bubble, etc.
ZACC comedy streaming live
(Saturday, Oct. 24)
While there’s nothing funny about the situation in the world these days, you can use comedy to escape it briefly with a live-streamed showcase of local comedy at the ZACC’s Social Distance Sessions.
The full line-up is: Tim Miller, Nathan St. Onge, Nicholas Hyde, Amanda Barr, Sarah Aswell and James Johnson, who will do their thing from the Show Room’s stage.
It runs from 7:30-8 p.m., with MCAT running the cameras. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page, or MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. It’s free but donations are suggested through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/Uo1MFF.
‘Dance Underground’: Choreography on screen
(Through Oct. 26)
The dancing never stopped but the concerts look different this season over at the University of Montana. The program’s first performances will take the form of filmed pieces streamed to your home TV. Students recorded original choreography by their peers and faculty on the hillsides, trails, and in one case, parking garages around Missoula. In another challenge to their creativity, they were required to socially distance and work around the close contact that’s normally a feature of their work.
The 40-minute program is free to watch by signing up at https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice through Sunday, Oct. 26. Donations are suggested, and go the ASUM Student Dance Club.
UM plays on demand: A drama and a musical
(Multiple dates)
The UM Theatre & Dance production features student actors performing live on Zoom from their respective home “sets” and streamed to your home. This weekend, one show closes out a run, with another opening next Wednesday.
“Six Degrees of Separation,” nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, centers on a young man who cons his way into the social circles of New York elites by claiming he’s the son of Sidney Poitier. After his ruse is found out, all parties learn something about human nature.
Fans of musicals take note: “Theory of Relativity,” a musical sequence of monologues, runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 8.
The show’s run continues on demand through Oct. 25. General admission tickets cost $12, seniors and student tickets are $8 and UM employees are $10. Go to https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.
More scary movies, outside with the Roxy
The Roxy Theater continues to bring you socially distanced outdoor screenings of Halloween movies.
Roxy Movie Garden
(Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25)
If you’re in a retro mood, head to the Roxy Garden for John Carpenter’s 1982 classic, “The Thing,” in which Kurt Russell fights a creature in Antarctica to the tunes of Ennio Morricone. Screenings are Friday-Sunday (Oct. 23-25) at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited and it’s advised to purchase in advance at theroxytheater.org. No outside food or beverages, and no dogs allowed. Masks are required when you enter through the Roxy Annex on Higgins and while you’re not seated.
Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Oct. 29)
Later in the week, a modern classic, “Scream,” is taking over Ogren-Allegiance Park for Centerfield Cinema with the Paddleheads on Thursday, Oct. 29. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Passes are available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Watch an online doc with Big Sky Film Series
(Oct. 22-25)
The community screenings of new movies from the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival moves forward in an online format, with a movie a month through the end of the year.
This first installment features “Coded Bias,” an examination of the influence and potential inequity of artificial intelligence, spurred by MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's research that shows facial-recognition software can’t properly identify women and/or people with dark skin.
The film screens Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. You can join a live Q&A with director Shalini Kantayya at 7 p.m. Friday. To queue it up, head to bigskyfilmseries2020.eventive.org.
