Things to Do: Streaming plays, jazz, comedy, and docs

The show streams at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40085. One pass is good for a whole household, bubble, etc.

ZACC comedy streaming live

(Saturday, Oct. 24)

While there’s nothing funny about the situation in the world these days, you can use comedy to escape it briefly with a live-streamed showcase of local comedy at the ZACC’s Social Distance Sessions.

The full line-up is: Tim Miller, Nathan St. Onge, Nicholas Hyde, Amanda Barr, Sarah Aswell and James Johnson, who will do their thing from the Show Room’s stage.

It runs from 7:30-8 p.m., with MCAT running the cameras. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page, or MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. It’s free but donations are suggested through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/Uo1MFF.

‘Dance Underground’: Choreography on screen

(Through Oct. 26)