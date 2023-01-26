Things to do: Symphony for kids, Lee Rizzo at Westside, new art at MPL

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

MAM auction sold out

Tickets for the Missoula Art Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction on Feb. 4 in the University Center Ballroom have sold out already.

However, the silent auction is live now and will close online, Feb. 4, simultaneous with the live auction, and online and proxy bidding is available.

The auction exhibition is on view until Feb. 2, with works by 70-plus artists. The galleries are open till 7 p.m. “most” Thursdays.

Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more details.

A children’s book with a symphonic score

(Saturday, Jan. 28)

The Missoula Symphony’s annual family concert this year features visuals and text from a children’s book, set to original music by award-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

“The Mountain That Loved A Bird” is based on a book by author Alice McLerran and artwork by illustrator Eric Carle, whose bright collages also made “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” a classic.

Shaw won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 at age 30 for her composition, “Partita for Eight Voices.” It also won a Grammy for Best Classical Music/Small Ensemble Performance with her group Roomful of Teeth. She won two more Grammys thus far: Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for “Narrow Sea,” and “Orange.”

Audiences will also hear works that demonstrate the sections of the orchestra, such as Benjamin Britten's classic "Simple Symphony."

The symphony is working with Missoula actor/theatermaker Rosie Seitz Ayers on this performance, which includes two actors, visuals and, naturally, narration.

The concert is at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Tickets are $8.

Afternoon library event: Head to the Missoula Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon for “A Musical Quest.” According to a news release, members of the orchestras will guide kids around the library and learn about music and musical instruments.

Vocalist Lee Rizzo at the Westside Theater

(Saturday, Jan. 28)

Lee Rizzo, who’s performed in groups around her hometown of Missoula for years including time with Mudslide Charley, released her first solo album, “Moon Light Moon,” last summer. The originals, which vary in style from folk to blues and jazz, showcase her range, voice and the range of her voice.

For this show at the Westside Theater, she’s performing with multi-instrumentalist Jordan Demander, who contributed heavily to the album. The openers are Mite Aswell and Mike A-Mar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7. Tickets are $15 or $12 for students and seniors. Go to thewestsidetheater.com.

Missoula Community Theatre’s wizard play

(Through Jan. 29)

Missoula Community Theatre’s January production is titled, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” a parody of an extremely popular series of books and films about a wizard. It premiered off-Broadway, and has a PG-13 take on its subject.

The director is Jasmine Sherman, who co-founded an independent company, MissCast, that has produced plays at the ZACC Show Room.

For tickets, go to mctinc.org.

UM Opera Theater’s winter gala

(Wednesday, Feb. 1)

The UM Opera Theater, which has won national honors for its work, is holding its annual fundraiser at the ZACC Show Room. They promise “arias and romantic tunes.”

Tickets are $15, zootownarts.org. Dors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30.

Public art unveiling at MPL

(Saturday, Jan. 28)

One corner of the Missoula Public Library will get more reflective this weekend after Denver-based artist Mike Lustig installs a new piece of public art.

Lustig has created an installation for the Meow Wolf interactive art experience, and a massive disco ball for AEG's Mission Ballroom in Denver. His work at MPL is an "interactive piece constructed with hundreds of glass hexagons," located on the stairwell from the parking lot, according to a news release from Arts Missoula.

He'll give an artist talk on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. with a reception and dedication. Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, Mayor Jordan Hess and MPL's Executive Director Slaven Lee will speak as well. It's free and open to the public.