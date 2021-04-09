Things to do: Symphony, musical, live shows and more

‘Welcome to the Void’ musical

(On demand through April 18)

The UM School of Theatre and Dance is presenting a musical written by graduate students during COVID.

“Welcome to the Void,” however, is not set during a pandemic.

Jane Best, co-creator and music director, said in a news release that it’s the story of six characters living in isolation and reflection on coping.

“Humans are herd animals: We need one another,” Best said. “In these times of isolation, the realization is reinforced that other people make life worthwhile. Some say that a life lived for others is a life never wasted.”

Her co-creator, Elli Caterisano, acts in the play, and the filmed production is directed by UM professor John Kenneth DeBoer. It will stream on demand from April 7-18.

The play contains adult language and themes.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for those 60 and up, $12 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. UM employees only pay $8. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.

Farewell recital for UM professor

(Saturday, April 10)