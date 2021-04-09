Things to do: Symphony, musical, live shows and more

Here's a quick guide to some events happening in Missoula in the next week.
Live music nights
Ten Spoon: Fridays and Saturdays, if the weather allows (and it appears it might), outdoor music is returning to Ten Spoon Winery and Vineyard in the Rattlesnake. Their tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m., and the music starts at 6 p.m. There’s a $5 cover for the music, which takes place outdoors. Masks are required in the taproom. On Friday, Missoula roots veteran Richie Reinholdt is playing; and on Saturday, songsmith/guitar shredder Dave Johnson. For updates, go to Ten Spoon’s Facebook page.
Old Post: Thursdays from 7-10 p.m., catch jazz with Kimberly West, Chuck Florence, David Horgan and Beth Lo.
Stave & Hoop: Catch Dr. Doug for piano-bar evening on April 14, with music at 8 p.m. A $5 cover is added to tables after 8.
Missoula Symphony’s harp sounds
(Friday and Sunday, April 9 & 11)
The Missoula Symphony has selected a soothing stringed instrument for the guest soloist spot on its next Masterworks concert, titled “Harp and Soul.”
Guest Valerie Muzzolini of Seattle came to town to record with the orchestra on stage at the Dennison, with a program of Strauss, Debussy and Dvorak. It streams at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 each. Go to missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194.
‘Welcome to the Void’ musical
(On demand through April 18)
The UM School of Theatre and Dance is presenting a musical written by graduate students during COVID.
“Welcome to the Void,” however, is not set during a pandemic.
Jane Best, co-creator and music director, said in a news release that it’s the story of six characters living in isolation and reflection on coping.
“Humans are herd animals: We need one another,” Best said. “In these times of isolation, the realization is reinforced that other people make life worthwhile. Some say that a life lived for others is a life never wasted.”
Her co-creator, Elli Caterisano, acts in the play, and the filmed production is directed by UM professor John Kenneth DeBoer. It will stream on demand from April 7-18.
The play contains adult language and themes.
Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for those 60 and up, $12 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. UM employees only pay $8. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Farewell recital for UM professor
(Saturday, April 10)
Steven Hesla, the longtime University of Montana music professor, is retiring this year. To send him off, there’s a concert streamed from the Music Recital Hall. Works by Rachmaninoff, Maslanka and Ravel will be performed by Christopher Hahn, Barbara Blegen, Fern Glass Boyd, Margaret Baldrige and Adam Collins.
It’s set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/50101.
Revival Comedy at the ZACC
(Saturday, April 10)
The Social Distance Sessions is hosting the final virtual comedy night from Revival as part of the launch of CheddarBoard, a live-streaming feature on MissoulaEvents.net.
The lineup includes Eden Solas, Cody Trogdon, Megan Rodriguez, Nathan St. Onge, Stephanie Voisine, Mars Sandoval, James Johnson and host Sarah Aswell.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. Go to the ZACC’s Facebook and YouTube pages or the MCAT’s cable channel or Local Live site. It’s free, donations are suggested through givebutter.com/78Yxvj.
Deidre McNamer’s new novel
(Tuesday, April 13)
Novelist “Dee” McNamer is launching her new book, “Aviary,” with a Zoom event through the Montana Book Festival. It’s the fifth novel from McNamer, who won the Montana Book Award for “Red Rover,” recognized by publications around the country as diverse as Artforum and the Washington Post.
She’ll appear in conversation with David Horgan, of the Big Sky Mud Flaps, at 6 p.m. MST. To register, go to montanabookfestival.com.
Drink and Draw at Western Cider
(Thursday, April 14)
The drawing and cider sessions are back for the season with a special Earth Day edition.
Head to the cidery on North California Street and learn about drawing flora, complete with educational handouts on botanical sketches, branch samples, and mounted displays. The Zootown Arts Community Center supplies drawing materials and get a share of cider sales during the event. It’s free and open to all ages, and runs from 5:30-7;30 p.m. Registration is required, go to zootownarts.org for more info.