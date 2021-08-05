Things to Do: Symphony, Sleater-Kinney, live storytelling

Tai has selected a program that keeps the “music in Caras” spirit, with selections that will sound lively in Caras Park, including “Orpheus in the Underworld,” “Gabriel’s Oboe,” “Jurassic Park,” and "Sweet Child O’ Mine.” That oboe tune will spotlight Evan Yonce, a Missoulian who’s been accepted to Juilliard.

The show starts at 7 p.m. It’s free and first come, first-served for seating. (Bring a chair.) Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will go to Missoula Food Bank.

Sunday Streets Missoula

(Sunday, Aug. 8)

The annual street event has changed locations from its normal environs on Higgins Avenue to the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood.

The concept remains the same, though. People can enjoy activities from noon to 3 p.m. on a one-mile loop that’s closed to vehicle traffic to allow in pedestrians, bicyclists, art projects, food trucks and activities from local groups.

To check out a map, head to missoulainmotion.com/sunday-streets.

Tell Us Something

(Tuesday, Aug. 10)