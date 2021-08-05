Things to Do: Symphony, Sleater-Kinney, live storytelling

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening in the Missoula area in the coming week.
New jazz at Stave and Hoop
(Friday, Aug. 6)
Catch a trio of University of Montana students who promise a “raw and contemporary jazz experience” at the speakeasy stage of Stave & Hoop, according to its website.
The group comprises Connor Racicot on piano, Kyler Rebich on bass and Lance Fisher on drums. It starts at 9 p.m., no cover charge, seating is first come, first served.
Sleater-Kinney and Wilco
(Saturday, Aug. 7)
Expect joyously midtempo dad rock and badass modern girls when Wilco and Sleater-Kinney hit the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Jeff Tweedy and company are returning, after their Wilma show on the truly cursed weekend of March 13, 2020, was postponed. This time, though, they have Sleater-Kinney, who do not appear to have ever played in Missoula before, according to the Missoulian archives.
Tickets are still available at logjampresents.com, they run $42.50-62.50.
Symphony in the Park
(Sunday, Aug. 8)
Head to Caras Park for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s first live, in-person concert since early 2020, and its first with new music director Julia Tai in a non-video performance.
Tai has selected a program that keeps the “music in Caras” spirit, with selections that will sound lively in Caras Park, including “Orpheus in the Underworld,” “Gabriel’s Oboe,” “Jurassic Park,” and "Sweet Child O’ Mine.” That oboe tune will spotlight Evan Yonce, a Missoulian who’s been accepted to Juilliard.
The show starts at 7 p.m. It’s free and first come, first-served for seating. (Bring a chair.) Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will go to Missoula Food Bank.
Sunday Streets Missoula
(Sunday, Aug. 8)
The annual street event has changed locations from its normal environs on Higgins Avenue to the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood.
The concept remains the same, though. People can enjoy activities from noon to 3 p.m. on a one-mile loop that’s closed to vehicle traffic to allow in pedestrians, bicyclists, art projects, food trucks and activities from local groups.
To check out a map, head to missoulainmotion.com/sunday-streets.
Tell Us Something
(Tuesday, Aug. 10)
A Missoula staple returns to the post-pandemic. Tell Us Something, the quarterly storytelling event, will head to the Bonner Bandshell for its first installment since early 2020. Eight community members will share stories under the theme, “Forward to Better,” that they’ve honed and will read without any written notes.
Tickets are $15, available at tellussomething.org. Seating is provided and opens at 6 p.m. with food trucks. The show itself runs from 7-9 p.m. with American Sign Language interpreters. Go to the site or call 406-546-3855 for more information.
SG Modern Jazz Project at the ZACC
(Wednesday, Aug. 11)
Bring the jazz back indoors with the SG Modern Jazz Project at the ZACC Show Room. The quintet is led by Stephane Gariepy, a Cirque Du Soleil veteran, on keyboards; with Meghan Morris of The Shivers on vocals, Dylan Dwyer of Shakewell on saxophone, DR Halsell on guitar, Mike Johns on bass, and Troy Bashor on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets run $10 at zootownarts.org.