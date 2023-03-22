Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Tell Us Something: ‘The First Time’

(Thursday, March 30)

In this installment of the local storytelling series, eight residents will tell a true story on the theme, “The First Time.” As always, they’ve honed their tales and will share them without notes. And as per tradition, their identities are a secret until stage time.

It’s at 7 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Note that TUS often sells out, often between the time these words are written and when they reach newsstands and the internet. To get a ticket, go to tellussomething.org. They’re $17 in advance and $20 day of the show.

Comedian Andrew Rivers at the VFW

(Saturday, March 25)

Andrew Rivers, a stand-up comedian, is the latest comedian doing a Montana tour courtesy of Bone Dry Comedy.

He has specials, one of which seems to be a coincidentally close name, “Dry Bar Comedy,” plus “The Laugh Button,” that he’s released on YouTube.

His Missoula stop is at the VFW Post 209. Tickets are $20, head to eventbrite.com to buy in advance.

Literary podcast fundraiser and bake sale

(Sunday, March 26)

Words Out West, a podcast that features local writers of all stripes, is holding a fundraiser with baked goods and singer-songwriters.

The series was created by Jay Kettering, a Missoula playwright who, among other projects, wrote four scripts for the Montana Repertory Theatre’s annual Educational Outreach Tour; and Cole Grant, who hosts, engineers writes the scores, according to their site. (To sample the catalog, head to wordsoutwest.org.)

Their Sunday showcase will include five musicians: Sean Howard Burress, Rebecca Kelly, Greg Owens, Gabrielle Tusberg and Maria Zepeda.

ZACC Show Room opens at 6:30 p.m. with the bake sales from local bakers and performers selling CDs and merch. The performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $15 for an extra support ticket.

Writers in the Round

(Wednesday, March 29)

The Roxy series that pairs wordsmiths and songwriters continues. This installment features host Travis Yost and Caitlin Hofmeister, a longtime executive producer for Complexly’s wildly popular SciShow video series, who’ll share some new writing.

The show will take place in the Roxy Annex at 7:30 p.m. Prior installments have sold out, so buy in advance or risk showing up at the door and getting turned away. They’re $10 at theroxytheater.org.

Sip 'n Shop for MCT

(Thursday, March 30)

Browse a pop-up shopping experience at Missoula Community Theatre's lobby featuring eight local retail locations from 6-7 p.m.

The fundraiser will include a selection of wine and hors d'oeuvres from Bravo Catering and an online auction, with 20% of all sales and services doing to MCT.

A fashion and dance presentation produced by Meagen Hensley-Shapiro, owner of Studio M, starts at 7 p.m. on the MCT stage.