Things to do: 'The Last Waltz' and more holiday traditions ahead

A quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events around Missoula in the coming week (and a little further ahead).

‘The Last Waltz’ at the Roxy

(Friday, Nov. 26)

Thanksgiving cooks and hosts can take a load off and see The Band's classic concert film during the annual post-holiday screening at the Roxy Theater. Martin Scorsese shot the group's final performance on Nov. 25, 1976, at Winterland in San Francisco with a deep list of guests including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton and more.

It’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the Roxy. Buy tickets in advance theroxytheater.org.

Missoula indie bands at the ZACC

(Thursday, Dec. 2)

See a three-band lineup of Missoula indie acts at the Show Room, many of whom released new material in 2020-21.

Bombshell Nightlight is the vehicle for the songwriting of Jon Cardiello, whose inward-facing lyrics and arrangements make for an autumnal western Montana soundtrack.

The band’s most recent album, “Blue Heron Above Me," was released in December 2020, so this is a rare chance to see them live. Ash Nataanii, frontwoman for Fuuls, takes her songwriting and sound in a more personal direction on the solo album, “Exit Music for Exit Wounds,” also released during the pandemic. The third is called "No," a project courtesy of Noelle Huser, a songwriter, dancer and ZACC band camp instructor. (She's also covered arts for the Montana Kaimin and the Missoulian.)

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, available in advance at showroom.zootownarts.org.

Further ahead

Missoula Symphony and Chorale’s ‘Holiday Pops’

(Dec. 3-5)

The Missoula Symphony and Chorale’s annual favorite, the Holiday Pops, is coming up. As in normal times, there are three concerts through the weekend to accommodate the level of ticket buyers. Music director Julia Tai and chorale director Dean Peterson have lead audiences through a program of classics (Vivaldi) along with popular classics (“Winter Wonderland”).

Tickets are available in advance at missoulasymphony.org.

Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

‘Hearth: A Yuletide Tale’

(Dec. 9-11, 12-16)

The Montana Repertory Theatre is debuting an original holiday piece that it hopes will become an annual tradition. “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale” is a brand-new work with a story and music by Tyson Gerhardt. He and his band, the Recession Special, will perform, along with a cast in a format that’s part-reading, part-musical, according to a news release. The timely plot involves a busker and fellow vagabonds banding together during winter with an idea that could save them but risks making things more difficult.

It runs Dec. 9-11 at the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center at the University of Montana, and again on Dec. 16-18 at the Show Room in the Zootown Arts Community Center. After each show, there will be talkbacks after each show that Gerhardt and company will use in subsequent performances.

For tickets, go to montanarep.com. This season, the Rep is using a “pick what you pay” model where people can select their own price in order to make theater more accessible to all.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.