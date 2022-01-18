Things to do: Theater, dance, 'Mavericks' ski film

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening in Missoula in the coming week.

‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ at the ZACC

(Jan. 20-22, 27-29)

MissCast Productions, a new independent group here in Missoula, is presenting a play by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl at the ZACC Show Room.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” follows a protagonist seeking connection and redemption by tracking down the deceased owner of a phone she finds in a diner. Organizers say the comedic yet dark exploration of our relationship to technology versus the real world will resonate in the pandemic era.

The cast includes fixtures of local theater like Ann Peacock and Reid Reimers along with emerging actors like Kady Nordstrom, Gabe Rayle, Jalynn Nelson, and Maisie Gopodarek.

It has a two-weekend run at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22 and 27-29. Masks are required in the ZACC. To buy a ticket, go to zootownarts.org. The show contains mature content.

Steven Lee and Beth Lo at Radius Gallery

(Friday, Jan. 21-Feb. 26)

“Intersections” brings together two ceramic artists from different generations in a collaborative show.

Lo, a retired University of Montana art professor, is known far outside the state for her innovative forms and decorations that explore Chinese identity and culture.

Lee is the outgoing director of the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, which likewise attracts attention and artists from far abroad. His functional pottery bears traditional decorative motifs that have crossed from East to West. He’s also sharing stoneware with looser illustrative drawings and contemporary imagery (and humor).

The two will show collaborative cups they’ve made over the course of the years — one will begin a cup and have it delivered to the other.

The show opens on Friday, Jan. 21, and will be on view through Feb. 26.

Bare Bait’s ‘Springboard’

(Jan. 21-23)

Go see fresh contemporary choreography from Bare Bait Dance at their new home, the West Side Theater.

The Missoula company assumed management of the flexible, high-ceiling performance space this year, and is kicking it off with “Springboard,” the annual showcase of original pieces.

Some highlights from the eight pieces include a work by Faith Morrison for three dancers. “Thematically, Faith's new work explores an arid desert climate, examining its inhabitants' vulnerability and frenetic stillness,” according to a news release.

Alum Ashley Zhinin’s playful “Slumber (Party)” is set during an overnight get-together.

“After so much isolation as of late, I couldn't wait to come out of that slumber and get into the studio to play ... this piece is the result,” she said in the release.

The show also includes pieces by company choreographers Maeve Fahey, Joy French, Tara McFarland, Grace Nolan, Tiki Preston and Ruby Roberts.

Performance dates and times are Jan. 21-22 at 8 p.m., and Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

All performances take place at the West Side Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are available at barebaitdance.org. They cost $22 in advance, $25 the day of the show and $18 for students.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ at MCT

(Jan. 21-23, 27-30)

Missoula Community Theatre wants to start out 2022 by offering escapism — in this case, a small-cast musical that could make the idea of being trapped on a sunny island an enviable scenario.

The show, based on the classic television series, runs from Jan. 21-23 and 27-30 at the MCT Center for Performing Arts.

There is no streaming option for this play, as the rights were not made available. MCT requires masks and the theater is set up for limited capacity and social distancing within groups. Go to mctinc.org.

Cosmic Sans and Banshee Tree at Free Cycles

(Saturday, Jan. 22)

The community bike shop is hosting an indoor show with one local and one touring band.

First the locals: Cosmic Sans plays psychedelic rock, covering the gamut from trippy freakouts to uptempo ragers and some solid downtempo ballad-type tunes. Now the Coloradans: Banshee Tree merges an indie chamber-pop style with the harmonies and instruments of roots music.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cosmic Sans will play at 7 p.m. and Banshee Tree at 8:30 p.m. Stragglers take note: the show will be done by 10 p.m.

The cover is $10 at the door, but “no one will be turned away for lack of funds.” All ages are welcome.

Here’s a run-down on Free Cycles’ efforts to make a safe venue. The indoor area has a lot of space and several air purifiers. Outside, there are fire pits and shielding from the wind. They also have extra masks on hand if you need one.

Freestyle skiing ‘Mavericks’ at the Wilma, on PBS

(Thursday, Jan. 27)

A new Montana PBS documentary revisits the history of freestyle skiing in Montana, from its beginnings as an outlier adventure sport through to the present, as athletes such as Eric Bergoust, Byron Smith and Maggie Voison paved the way to the world stage of the Olympics.

The producer and writer is Kelly Gorham, who grew up in Missoula and went on to compete in freestyle skiing himself.

The in-person premiere is Thursday at the Wilma. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. It’s free, tickets are first-come, first-served with general admission seating. All ages are welcome.

The film will play on Montana PBS on at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

