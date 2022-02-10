Things to do: V-day plays, cabaret, plays and jazz

Here’s a quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

‘Tryst: A V-Day Cabaret’

(Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 10-12)

The show is courtesy of the Montana Actors’ Theatre, who bring you the “Rocky Horror Show Live.”

Actor/ringleader Reid Reimers said there are seven performers with a live band, presenting songs, parodies and sketches on the theme of modern love.

The show came together since there are so many great performers without enough creative outlets during the pandemic, Reimers wrote. The show, meanwhile, is a “goofy and somewhat risque love letter to Missoula.”

They’re considering putting together a cabaret-style show every month.

The show times are 7:30 p.m., with doors at 7. Cover is $15.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(Sunday, Feb. 13)

The String Orchestra of the Rockies’ “Norwegian Romance" covers the full range from heavy to light.

The program’s main event is String Quartet No. 1 by Edvard Grieg, a piece that was influential for its complex harmonies, according to Maria Larionoff, the SOR’s artistic director and violinist. This concert debuts an expanded original string orchestra arrangement by bassist Barry Lieberman. The program is balanced by Walton’s Two Pieces from Strings from Olivier’s “Henry V” film and Herbert’s Serenade for Strings.

The concert is Sunday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana. Masks are required indoors at UM.

The concert will be available as a livestream during the event itself and stay up through Feb. 20.

For tickets, go to griztix.com or call 406-493-2990.

New Directors’ Studio at UM

(Feb. 10-13)

“Debut” starts up the spring semester at the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance.

The show, which takes place in the Masquer Theatre, boasts four plays by MFA directing candidates, with a trimmed-down black-box presentation.

Here are the selections and plot lines, according to a UM news release:

The selections are “Anniversary” by Rachel Bonds, which “follows Penelope as she begins a new relationship while grappling with loss.” In “Rules of Comedy,” the protagonist “hires a jaded stand-up comedian to teach her how to be funny ... and ends up teaching him a thing or two.” Jess Honovich’s “Hardware” is “the story of two computer technicians trying to finish their nightly tasks after a disturbing discovery.” Stephen Gregg’s “One Lane Bridge” is the story of a “teenage boy who offers a stranger a ride one snowy night and discovers his passenger and his past are both more haunted than he knew.”

The school is using a “pick what you pay” model, and you can buy tickets in advance at GrizTix.

Show times are Feb. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Masks are required inside at UM.

Jazz Manouche duets at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Feb. 16)

Dive into the musical world of Hot Club jazz that Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli cultivated with two acts at the Show Room.

The touring headliners are Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis, who's recorded with jazz ensembles and for Sony Classical, and guitarist Jimmy Grant of Los Angeles, who's performed in jazz and folk contexts.

They’ll be joined by local practitioners of the genre, Night Blooming Jasmine.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 the day of show.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.