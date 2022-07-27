Things to do: Welch Fest, Irish music, activist at MAM

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

James Welch Native Lit Festival

(Through Saturday, July 30)

The first-ever James Welch Native Lit Festival continues this week, with Indigenous writers from around the U.S. and Canada coming to Missoula. Check out headliners like Tommy Orange; up-and-coming, award-winning writers like Kelli Jo Ford, Rebecca Roanhorse and Brandon Hobson. They’ll take part in talks, panels and more at the Missoula Public Library and the Wilma. Head to jameswelchfestival.org for a schedule. All events are free and open to the public.

Animal-themed art at Radius Gallery

(Friday, July 29)

The Radius Gallery is opening a group exhibition with varied interpretations of animal life, both in subject and medium, with clay, mixed media and paintings. It’s titled, “watching until the watching turns into feeling,” a line from poet Mary Oliver, indicating that the work might be contemplative.

The artists are David Dragonfly, Steve Godfrey, Shelle Lindholm, Stella Nall, Randi O’Brien, Shannon Troxler and Amanda Winter.

Activist/artist to speak at MAM

(Monday, Aug. 1)

Around 4,000 people have died crossing the desert into the United States.

For his project, “Donde mueren los sueños” (“where dreams die”), artist/activist Alvaro Enciso has been marking the sites in the Sonoran Desert where migrants have died crossing into the United States. Enciso, who emigrated from Colombia and has spent most of his life in America, began the project after his retirement.

The Missoula connection comes through Irish artist Brian Maguire, whose exhibition “In the Light of Conscience,” is on view at MAM now and includes a painting of migrant deaths in that desert.

He’ll talk at 7 p.m. at the MAM. It’s free, he’ll sell artwork after the talk. Proceeds go back toward his activist work.

Failte Irish Festival in Caras

(Saturday, July 30)

Add another one to the variation of bluegrass fusions: Irish virtuosos playing their own version of Americana. Jig Jam are the headliners for the Failte Irish Festival, a new summer Celtic event from UM Irish Studies Program and the Friends of Irish Studies Program.

It runs from noon to 10 p.m. Here’s the full list of performers, according to a UM news release: the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band, The Missoula Irish Dancers, the Scottish Highland Dancers, the Wild Potatoes, Thorns Among Roses, Second Wind and headliners Jig Jam.

Proceeds go to the Friends of Irish Studies Program at UM. Go to mtirishfest.com for more information.

Decemberists and Jake Xerxes Fussell

(Wednesday, Aug. 3)

The Decemberists return to frontman Colin Meloy’s home state and site of his alma mater for a summer concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater.

“The Arise from the Bunkers” tour marks their first stop in the city since summer 2019. In 2018, the group held its second (and final) Travelers’ Rest Music Festival at Big Sky Brewing Company. That year, they brought with them a new record, “I’ll Be Your Girl.”

Their opener, Jake Xerxes Fussell, digs deep into the past to find folk tunes, resurrected and reinterpreted with voice and finger-picked electric guitar. Fussell will be performing solo on this leg, a format that matches the tunes.