Things to do: Wildlife film fest, live music, ballpark movies, dance garage

Here's a quick guide to some of the events happening around Missoula this week.
IWFF goes hybrid
(April 17-May 15)
The 44th annual International Wildlife Film Festival is going hybrid this year, with movies about the natural world playing online and at select outdoor locations.
A menagerie of 20 films will premiere online this Saturday, April 17. Then each Friday, new ones will be added to the on-demand library. In addition, there are some movies playing at the Roxy Garden on Thursdays and Fridays, plus a few at Ogren Park and at “pop-up” installations around town.
Go to wildlifefilms.org for more information, or see this week’s preview.
Contemporary dance goes garage
(On demand April 21-May 2)
The University of Montana spring dance performance features works performed and filmed in the parking garage on campus for an audience in parked cars.
The choreographers include guest artist Nicole Wolcott, faculty members and undergraduates, with assistance from Design and Technology faculty and students who transformed the space for a performance.
It’s available to stream on demand from April 21-May 2. Tickets are $10, go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Live music, in person
(Multiple dates)
Some music venues are hosting live music again. Up at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, you can see Larry Hirshberg on Friday and Andre Floyd on Saturday. The tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m., music at 6 with a $5 cover. (Kids are free). Masks are required indoors. Check the winery’s Facebook page if it looks like the weather will turn rainy.
The renovated Old Post is hosting a jazz night on Thursday from 7-10 p.m., with Kimberly West (vocals), Chuck Florence (sax), David Horgan (guitar) and Beth Lo (bass).
At Stave & Hoop, the featured act on April 22 is pianist/vocalist Josh Farmer, who released a new album of originals earlier this year. Music starts at 8 p.m., with a $5 cover added to the tab.
New Old Future at the ZACC
(Saturday, April 17)
New Old Future will bring garage rock with some surf-twang and shuffle and ripping guitar to the Zootown Arts Community Center’s stage this Saturday for the Social Distance Sessions.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook and YouTube Channel and MCAT's Local Live site. It’s free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal).
An original musical by UM students
(On demand through April 18)
The UM School of Theatre and Dance is presenting a musical written by graduate students during COVID.
“Welcome to the Void,” however, is not set during a pandemic.
Jane Best, co-creator and music director, said in a news release that it’s the story of six characters living in isolation and a reflection on coping.
“Humans are herd animals: We need one another,” Best said. “In these times of isolation, the realization is reinforced that other people make life worthwhile. Some say that a life lived for others is a life never wasted.”
Her co-creator, Elli Caterisano, acts in the play, and the filmed production is directed by UM professor John Kenneth DeBoer. It will stream on demand from through April 18.
The play contains adult language and themes.
Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for those 60 and up, $12 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. UM employees only pay $8. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
'Batman' at the ballpark
(Thursday, April 22)
Movies are back at the ballpark, starting with Tim Burton’s classic superhero film “Batman."
The popular weekly series from the Roxy Theater and Missoula Paddleheads brings classic summer movies to the stadium’s digital screen. Audience members can take a spaced-out seat in the stands, or buy a socially distanced square painted on the field for their pod.
Gates open at 5 p.m., the movie starts at 6:30. For tickets, go to bit.ly/CFCinema.