Things to do: Wildlife film fest, live music, ballpark movies, dance garage

Live music, in person

(Multiple dates)

Some music venues are hosting live music again. Up at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, you can see Larry Hirshberg on Friday and Andre Floyd on Saturday. The tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m., music at 6 with a $5 cover. (Kids are free). Masks are required indoors. Check the winery’s Facebook page if it looks like the weather will turn rainy.

The renovated Old Post is hosting a jazz night on Thursday from 7-10 p.m., with Kimberly West (vocals), Chuck Florence (sax), David Horgan (guitar) and Beth Lo (bass).

At Stave & Hoop, the featured act on April 22 is pianist/vocalist Josh Farmer, who released a new album of originals earlier this year. Music starts at 8 p.m., with a $5 cover added to the tab.

New Old Future at the ZACC

(Saturday, April 17)

New Old Future will bring garage rock with some surf-twang and shuffle and ripping guitar to the Zootown Arts Community Center’s stage this Saturday for the Social Distance Sessions.