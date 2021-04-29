Things to do: Wildlife films, livestreams and in-person performances

To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook and YouTube channel or MCAT’s Local Live. Head to kbga.org for information on the podcast release of this installment.

Dance New Works

(On demand through May 2)

Choreographers, dancers and techs (and a band) from the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance filmed original works in a custom space in the parking garage for an audience of parked cars earlier this month.

Home viewers can watch the results in “Dance New Works,” which is streaming on demand through May 2. You’ll see original pieces by faculty, students and a guest artist, complete with lighting, sound and costume design in unexpected environs.

Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice to check it out. Tickets cost $10 general admission.

Live music, outside and indoors

(Various dates)

Live music is continuing its reemergence this spring, with venues hosting music indoors and outside.