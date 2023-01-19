Things to do: Winter ball, dance theater, new art shows

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Free Cycles Winter Ball with the Skurfs

(Friday, Jan. 20)

Bike, bus, walk or ski to the community bike shop’s annual Winter Ball.

The lineup includes rock-scene stalwarts the Skurfs, who are releasing a short album they recorded before the pandemic titled “Downhiller.” Bozeman rock group The Love Darts will perform as well.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $10.

Dance at the Westside Theater

(Jan. 20-21)

Nicole Wolcott, a choreographer and dancer who cultivated a creative career in New York City for years and has periodically returned to work with Bare Bait Dance, is presenting a solo show.

“PaperPieces,” a work that blends theater with dance and “papered architecture” (i.e. newspapers.) Her collaborator is sound designer Omar Zubair.

According to the news release, “the protagonist is a naïve in snow globe memories, a haute couture avatar doing battle and a woman balancing on the most delicate edge of love.”

The show runs Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Westside Theater. Go to thewestsidetheater.com.

UM School of Music’s ‘Fusion’ concert

(Friday, Jan. 20)

The UM School of Music’s annual “Fusion” concert promises to throw a little bit of everything on stage. The 20 total acts playing works that are 3 minutes or less include “strings, drummers, voices, brass, roots musicians, woodwinds, pianists, commercial musicians, steel drum players, composers, improvisers and more” according to school director Jennifer Cavanaugh.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. Go to griztix.com for tickets.

MCT does a teen wizard parody

(Jan. 19-29)

Missoula Community Theatre’s January production is titled, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” which is parody of an extremely popular series of books and films about a wizard.

The director is Jasmine Sherman, who co-founded an independent company, MissCast, that has produced plays at the ZACC Show Room.

For tickets, go to mctinc.org.

New exhibition at Radius

(Opens Friday, Jan. 20)

Oil painter Linda Leslie and ceramic sculptor Cary Weigand have work on view at Radius Gallery through Feb. 25 in a duo exhibition, “The Shapes of Strange Words.” Leslie, of Missoula, looks to the past with her subjects and skillful technique in rendering them. (Fans of the Gothic portraiture take note). Weigand, of Oregon, crafts figures and scenarios that seem to reach toward myth and history.

On view through Feb. 25.

New exhibition at Missoula Art Museum

(Through March 31)

DG House (Cherokee) has a new exhibition, “In That Still Moment,” on view at the MAM. House, who’s based out of Bozeman, has spent significant amounts of time in national parks as an artist in residence, including 17 in Yellowstone and 27 in Grand Teton, according to a MAM news release.

The show is on view through March 31.