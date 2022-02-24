Things to do: Winter Brew Fest, doc fest, beats at the ZACC

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events in Missoula in the coming week.

Winter Brew Fest off the Hip Strip

(Saturday, Feb. 26)

The Winter Brew Fest is back after a two-year COVID hiatus. The usual location, Caras Park, is a no go due to construction. Instead, head to the parking lot next to the Boone and Crockett Club.

The drink options include 40 Montana craft brews and ciders, a wine and mimosa bar, kombucha, water and non-alcoholic drinks.

It runs from 1-5 p.m. A festival glass costs $20 and comes with five drink tokens. Extra tickets are $3 for two.

Food trucks from El Cazador and River City Eats will serve food. DJ TRX is providing the music.

UM presents an Expressionist classic

(Through Feb. 27)

The School of Theatre & Dance is back on its big stage, the Montana Theatre, with a full-length production from 1928 that speaks to contemporary times.

Sophie Treadwell, a journalist and playwright, wrote “Machinal” after covering the trial and execution of a woman for murder. In response to the sensationalist tone in the papers, she crafted an Expressionist classic. Her protagonist lives an isolated existence in an increasingly mechanized society and a system that has curtailed her options.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 27. Masks are required indoors on campus. Tickets are available through a new “pick what you pay” system. Head to griztix.com or the UMArts box office.

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

(In person through Feb. 27, online through March 3)

The 19th annual extravaganza of nonfiction filmmaking continues into its final weekend. Watch movies in-person at venues like the Wilma, ZACC and the Show Room, or stream them online. There are 150 films in total, with feature-length movies available for four days after their theatrical showing. The shorts, meanwhile, are available through March 3.

Go to bigskyfilmfest.org for more information.

Closing reception at Wildfire Ceramic Studio

(Feb. 25)

Brooke Armstrong and Willow Lanchester’s exhibition, “A Labor of Love,” will have a closing reception on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at Wildfire Ceramic Studio.

Armstrong, a recent UM MFA graduate, constructs wall sculptures from ceramics and hundreds of individual beads and shell-like forms. Lanchester fills unconventionally shaped 2D forms with drawn marks that she compares to scar tissue in her artist’s statement.

Wildfire is located at 2502 Murphy Unit A. For more information and images of the show, go to wildfireceramicstudio.com.

Charlie Apple and High on You at the ZACC

(Wednesday, March 2)

Hear a contemporary Montana take on country, pop and hip-hop at the ZACC Show Room.

Charlie Apple, of the Missoula electronic group Partygoers, takes a swing into songwriter territory with his latest album, “Roadshow,” in which he vocalizes in a stoic country baritone and swaps out a traditional rhythm section for electronics cut with acoustic and electric guitars. It’s available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Beatmaker s_nya and high on you, a local artist who’s worked with Chloe Gendrow and straddles pop and hip-hop, share the bill.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $10.

