Things to do: Winter dance, Monte's book, 'The Last Waltz'

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening in the coming week.

Bare Bait Dance, ‘Hello Winter!’

(Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2-4)

Give your holiday season a contemporary modern choreographic twist with Bare Bait Dance’s holiday show, which they promise is “heart-warming, playful and escapist.”

Expect variety, too. The show comprises three pieces of original choreography by Bare Bait’s artistic director Joy French and guests/friends of the company, Nicole Wolcott of Brooklyn, New York, and Faith Morrison, of Missoula.

There’s a two-weekend run, with performances Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $28 or $22 for students, barebaitdance.org.

Monte Dolack signs copies of his book

(Saturday, Nov. 26)

Fans of Dolack could likely go bankrupt trying to collect the prints, posters and paintings he’s produced in his half-century career here in his home state. Thankfully, a new hard-cover book surveys all the many different types of work the artist has pursued, from the quirky to the poignant, the environmentally concerned to the evocative.

“The Art of Monte Dolack: Vision, Myth and Mystery” is a hardcover and almost 200 pages, courtesy of the University of Montana Press, with glossy full-color reproductions of his work. For context, there’s an introductory essay by Todd Wilkinson and for bonus cred, a jacket blurb from Jeff Bridges. The artwork is divided into themes, such as “water,” “fire,” “air,” “home,” and “abroad.” For the surreal, see the “beyond” chapter.

To get some ink on your book, Dolack will sign copies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., the home gallery for his work and his late wife, the artist Mary Beth Percival.

‘The Last Waltz’ at the Roxy

(Friday, Nov. 25)

All those who cooked and hosted for the holiday dinner can take a load off on Friday with a screening of “The Last Waltz,” the classic concert film of The Band’s final concert on Nov. 24, 1975.

Martin Scorsese shot the whole show, featuring guests like Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell and Eric Clapton and Van Morrison.

It plays at 7:30 p.m. only, tickets are at theroxytheater.org.

Dance Underground at UM

(Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3)

The "underground" in the name could indicate either the very new nature of the choreography or where it's being presented. The UM School of Theatre & Dance's last performance of the calendar year features work by students, either juniors or seniors, and faculty members.

Performances are Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Farther ahead

The Symphony's 'Holiday Pops'

(Dec. 2-4)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra's annual holiday concert is back, with the chorale singing in person plus a cameo from a Santa and a special guest, the soprano Caitlin Cisler.

Show times are Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 4. All concerts take place in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. Go to missoulasymphony.org for tickets.