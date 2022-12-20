Things to do: Writers in the Round and an IWFF screening

Here's a quick guide to a few things you can do after the holidays wind down.

‘The Great Bear Rainforest’

(Tuesday, Dec. 27)

Take refuge from the cold with a selection from the International Wildlife Film Festival.

While the fest is in the spring, they present a documentary each month at their homebase, the Roxy Theater. This month, head out to the “Great Bear Rainforest” located in British Columbia, home to a rare species of bear with all-white fur, with narrator Ryan Reynolds as your guide.

It screens at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, head to theroxytheater.org.

Writers in the Round

(Wednesday, Dec. 28)

Hear songs and stories in a listening-room atmosphere during the latest installment of “Writers in the Round.” Hosted by songwriter and gifted gabber Travis Yost, the event will feature songwriter Christy Hays of Butte and Métis storyteller Chris La Tray.

Hays wrote and recorded in Austin, Texas, before moving to Butte. In addition to writing music, she runs a writers’ residency program called Dear Butte. Her most recent album, “Sad Songs for Lonely People,” was released in October.

La Tray writes nonfiction and poetry. His book, “One Sentence Journal,” won the Montana Book Award in 2018, and he posts his work on a Substack newsletter, An Irritable Métis.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Roxy Annex. Tickets are $10.

Farther ahead

Missoula on Main (formerly First Night)

(Saturday, Dec. 31)

The First Night celebrations have rebranded as Missoula on Main. The spirit remains, though, with a mixture of family friendly and alcohol-free performances and activities, plus others where drinks are an option. To limit the amount of driving necessary, the venues are now all situated along Main Street — from MCT Center for the Performing Arts at the east end to the ZACC Show Room on the west.

Go to missoulaonmain.org for complete listings, or see this week’s preview article.