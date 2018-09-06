Two white Windsor-style rocking chairs sit next to a pink-and-white stool, atop which rests a potted plant with red flowers next to a small ashtray with a snubbed butt. Behind them on the wall hangs a still-life painting of a similar scene. Elsewhere are more domestic scenes: a toothbrush holder and a tube of toothpaste. A vintage Princess phone. A magazine rack and a hamper. A large trash can.
With the exception of the paintings, artist Chris Drobnock made this gallery's worth of objects from ceramics.
The unusual installation marks the end of his second and final year as a resident artist at the Clay Studio of Missoula.
He titled the show, "Touched," playing on its different connotations, he said, its references to physical interaction and psychological meanings, plus the fact that they are handmade versions of things that, more often than not, are now mass-produced.
He chose a home-like setting and accompanying objects as a way "to create a novel experience through mundane and banal."
Together, these everyday things can create a "nonlinear narrative through the gaze of the audience," he said. Objects like a rocking chair or a book will have different associations for each viewer.
Ideas about intimacy float through the room, too, as though you're visiting a stranger's house, where he said you tend to take a respectful manner as you scan about learning hints about the occupant.
"The arrangement of objects in someone's space tends to tell you a lot about them," he said.
References to art history played into his thinking as well. He cited Flemish still life, which sometimes depicted dead birds and game, and rotting fruit, achieving beauty through the grotesque.
He also likes the idea that the installation's vignettes mimic a still life in three dimensions, allowing the viewer to physically immerse themself in the scene.
** **
Drobnock grew up in Pennsylvania, where he studied ceramics and print-making at Edinboro University. He earned his master's at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and came to Missoula and the Clay Studio as the wood-fire resident, who manages the firings at the anagama kiln in the Blue Mountain area for his first year.
"Touched" is somewhat different than his more traditional anagama work, but "Touched" has room for large Japanese jars called tsubo. While once critical to preserve food, the vessels today are usually purchased for decoration.
"We're not using those now, but at one point they were paramount to store our grains and keep things safe and dry," he said.
People can enjoy things like the jars without realizing that humans have been around them for millennia, he said. The way that we interact with ceramic objects now is intriguing to him. Many of our vessels — like coffee cups — are single-use, disposable items, but ceramic ones can last for hundreds of years with the right mind-set
"It's going to go to my great-great-great-great grandkids as long as people continue to take care of it," he said.
** **
All of the objects are built by hand instead of the wheel, pinched and shaped with organic, uneven surfaces. The human touch on the forms, whether flowing or wobbly, has a connection with drawing or sketching, he said.
"The freshness and gestural nature is what keeps me coming back to it, honestly. If I thought there was any other way to do it, I would do it that way instead," he said.
Many, such as the chair, are sculpted in pieces (legs, spokes, seat), then fired, and then assembled with epoxy. That leaves room for those personal touches as he assembles them in a fast and intuitive process.
"The idea of the gesture, or the quick mark on canvas, or quick movement in space. You have to make your decision and live with it or break it apart and try again," he said.
** **
He decorated the surfaces with a colorful but quiet palette, typically based in cyan, magenta, yellow and black, the classic CMYK format from his printmaking days. Pink, his favorite color, figures in heavily. All of it is house paint, expressively applied.
That feel is matched in the paintings: large canvases with a minimal approach to the figure: a person's back, cropped at the back of the neck and the shoulders. A woman's hip or a woman's back and side, seen as she lies on a bed. The details left out are the reason they work with the overall concept: they feel intimate without being too specific about who the figure is.
In one corner, he arranged a still life vignette with a clever mirroring effect: a set of chairs and a house plant on stool are arranged in front of a still life painting with similar plants. He said he likes subtle but dark humor and word play: The hamper, with perforated holes, is a container for dirty laundry, he said.
He admires expressionist and abstract painters like Egon Schiele and Willem de Kooning. His ceramics, with drips and dramatic marks and an element of the grotesque, feel connected to those sources.
Not coincidentally, both of those artists are known for their work with the figure. While the connection might not be immediate, he said ceramic artists think a lot about the body and interaction: how a cup feels in your hand or pressed to your lips. The vocabulary overlaps, too. Pots have waists, shoulders, lips, bodies, feet, handles, he said, and potters even refer to a particular piece as being "sexy."
His chairs, based on the Windsor style dating back to the 17th century, have legs and a back and a neck.
Some of the thoughts behind aren't important to know going in. He wants his pieces to have a physical allure, personality and gesture. "The chair has a kind of swagger to it," he said, or the way that the leaves of a plant look like they might move in the wind.
The character sets the furniture and vessels apart from industrial design.
"I'm doing it all by myself, by hand," he said last week while assembling one of the chairs.
"I think there's some sort of statement in that," he said.