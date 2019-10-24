If you're looking for a Halloween for art and not gore, head to Free Cycles community bike shop for "Enchanted Forest," an annual event hosted by nonprofit Turning the Wheel Missoula.
It's an interactive art performance and installation where "mystical creatures abound in the spirit of Halloween," and you can create art at maker stations with assistance from local artists, according to a news release.
You can also watch performances including "aerial arts, music, spoken word poetry, drumming, belly dance," and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Turning the Wheel is a nonprofit that teaches "body-based life skill for self-awareness, self-care and self-expression to students, elders and at-risk populations" to encourage "leadership, collaboration and learning through physical activity and stress relief."
To learn more, head to turningthewheel.org/missoula, or just take a hike through the Enchanted Forest.
It runs from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W. Tickets are available at Universe.com.