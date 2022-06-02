‘Transcendent Joy’: Zine celebrates LGBTQ joy in Montana

After a number of bills targeting trans and LGBTQ people made their way through Montana’s Legislature in 2021, Izzy Milch said there was a lot of talk about the negative impact the bills would have on trans people in Montana.

While that is an important part of the story, Milch realized there was something missing from the common narrative about what it means to be a trans person in Montana: joy.

Milch, who uses they/them pronouns, decided to do something about it. The first volume of the zine “Transcendent Joy” was born.

“The idea of the project is this isn’t the end of the story of what it means to be a trans person in Montana,” they said. “Our lives are more than just tragic headlines.”

“Transcendent Joy” ran its first volume last summer, following the legislative session. The zine’s second volume will be released Friday, celebrated with a release party and reading at the Missoula Public Library from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., as one of many Missoula Pride activities taking place over the weekend.

This year’s zine will feature artwork, poetry, photography and several forms of prose from 25 LGBTQ collaborators from all over Montana, said Milch, who serves as advocacy organizer for Forward Montana, the organization facilitating the project. It will be distributed across the state.

With trans-Pride flag colors blue, pink and white playing a big role in the aesthetics of the zine, Milch said it features lots of bright colors and tries to stay true to zine roots in social movements throughout history, with a fun, DIY feel. Artwork includes photos of LGBTQ people having fun, collages made of magazine clippings, and art made entirely from makeup. Writing spans from poetry to a series of vignettes to personal essays to everything in between.

One of Milch’s favorite parts of the project is how collaborative it is.

“I think, a lot of the time, queer organizing in a place like Montana can feel like screaming into a void” they said. “So it can be really cool when the void screams back.”

As restrictive trans and LGBTQ legislation has been discussed by lawmakers all over the U.S. and in places like Montana, Milch said often the narrative is not controlled by people impacted by that legislation.

Zines and projects by LGBTQ people for LGBTQ people, like “Transcendental Joy,” are “handing the mic to people who should have had it all along,” Milch said.

CJ Janssen said they love the nature of zines in that they encourage the sharing of selves and stories. Janssen’s prose piece, “Puberty 2: This Ain’t My First Rodeo (It’s My Second),” shares sweet moments and discussions they have had as they have begun to transition while teaching special education in a middle school in Bozeman.

For example, two months into taking testosterone, their voice cracked while they were doing reading interventions with their students. A student said:

“Oh, CJ — I know — it’s SO annoying. It happens to me all the time. It might mean we’re growing, but I’m not so sure.”

Janssen reassured the student that they were actually happy their voice cracked. In moments like these, they made connections with students. Queer and trans students have been able to see an adult that shares parts of their identity living in the world as an adult, which can help them accept themselves as they are.

“You know, if they can do their thing, maybe I can do my thing,” Janssen said.

In thinking of what to submit to “Transcendent Joy,” Kenzie Carter said they wanted to submit something that would “draw from the well of power that we have inside of ourselves.”

They has been working on drawing and designing a tarot deck, so they submitted two cards they felt fit with the transcendent joy theme: the magician and the strength card, with the strength card being the one ultimately chosen for the zine.

In their deck, the strength card features a headless person with top surgery scars with a plant wrapped around them, petting a lion. Carter said the card represents turning inward and being compassionate toward one’s most animalistic needs.

“Strength looks like boundaries, tenderness and introspection,” they said. “Purposeful growth for the sake of growing a healthy community.”

While being trans and LGBTQ may not always be easy, Carter said they hope “Transcendent Joy” leaves LGBTQ people feeling empowered and inspired.

“We have the ability to create the world we’ve always imagined for ourselves,” they said.

