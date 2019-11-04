Comedian Trevor Noah is the latest big act to announce a performance at the University of Montana, joining David Sedaris and Sturgill Simpson.
Noah, the host of "The Daily Show," will appear at the Adams Center on Friday, April 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will be available when they go on sale.
Noah will also be making a stop on April 25 at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Also on Monday, GrizTix.com posted a listing for author David Sedaris on Wednesday, May 6, at the Dennison Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15.
The award-winning humorist last appeared in Missoula in June 2018 at Fact & Fiction bookstore. He chose to support independent bookstores for some of his readings on that tour, which meant limited space and fans waiting at dawn the day that tickets went on sale.
Last week, country artist Sturgill Simpson announced a show on Wednesday, April 29, at the Adams Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. There's a verified fan presale from Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m., also through Griztix.com.
Simpson's tour brings along Tyler Childers, another critically praised country songwriter who's performed at the Wilma. Simpson's last Missoula appearance was a sold-out Wilma show on the night of the 2016 presidential election.