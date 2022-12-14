'Turkish Star Wars': Missoula musician to improvise live score at Roxy

The Roxy Theater is bringing back a traditional film-viewing experience: live scores.

This month’s film is the quirky, alternative ‘80s flick, “Turkish Star Wars,” and the score will not just be performed live, but it will also be improvised.

Travis Yost, a local entertainer and musician, has been leading the charge on the live score accompaniment for the past year.

“If you know it’s improv and you know what’s going on, it might be like watching a kid fall off a bike,” Yost said. “And then hopefully it all comes together.”

But Yost is no stranger to performing live scores. His live scores have been heard across the west in places like Los Angeles, Bozeman, Spokane and at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula’s Wilma.

Improvising on the spot adds a whole new element to the experience for both the performer and the audience, Yost said. He also takes improvisation to the next level and typically refuses to watch the film beforehand. However, as a fan of George Lucas’ “Star Wars,” he has already seen the Turkish knock-off, albeit, over two decades ago.

Going in unprepared means that for every film, Yost has to create the musical themes for the heroes, underdogs and villains.

A film’s musical themes often play an outsized and perhaps underacknowledged role in moving narrative arcs and telling a story. For example, playing a hero theme for the villain can change the entire story, Yost explains.

Nonetheless, the challenge of going in blind is Yost’s preferred way to execute such an important responsibility in a live score experience.

“It’s super scary for me,” Yost said. “As risky as I get in my life is walking in unprepared … but that’s my favorite thing about it.”

Improvising the score on the spot is a newer endeavor for Yost, who has been more accustomed to writing out themes for the film beforehand.

“The first one was a real eye-opener,” Yost said. “You really find out if you’re proficient on an instrument really quickly. Then you find out if you have any new ideas in your brain that haven’t been expressed yet.”

Improvised live scores were common during the silent era of films, which peaked in the 1910s and 1920s. During that time, many theaters hired musicians, often organists and pianists, to improvise accompaniment to the silent films produced without sound, dialogue or music.

The screening of "The Man Who Saved the World," which has been nicknamed “Turkish Star Wars,” will deviate slightly from this traditional version of silent film scores in that the movie was originally produced with sound. The original score, however, is something of a bizarre amalgamation of scores ripped from other movies.

The theme from “Indiana Jones” is especially prevalent in the original “Turkish Star Wars” score. However, the absurdity of this tracks with the film in general, which despite also stealing scenes directly from “Star Wars,” has a plot that is only loosely related.

“This is a stupid film and that’s what’s so fun about it,’” Yost said. “It’s the best example of, ‘so bad it’s good.’”

Mike Steinberg, the executive director of the Roxy Theater, says that the venue is perfect for incorporating live scores into films. Stages in the theaters allow Yost to sit and play for the audience, while also watching the film himself.

“It’s really exciting because there’s the spontaneity and the experience of suddenness that’s happening as he’s reacting to the films and building the scores,” Steinberg said.

This diverse format is exactly what Steinberg is hoping to bring more of to the Roxy.

It’s something that Steinberg and Yost were working to incorporate into the Roxy’s programming pre-pandemic, but that inevitably came to a standstill for the last few years.

But now, Yost is planning to continue performing live scores to films once a month through the winter and into summer.

“There are people that don’t understand that people write film scores,” Yost said. “If one of those people saw this movie and said, ‘Weird, is that the actual film score?,’ as far as you know, yes.”