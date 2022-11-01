Twenty years of mystical moxie: The Wailin’ Jennys

The Wailin’ Jennys have animated the international folk-roots scene for 20 years with their mellifluous, inspiring synchronization, the simple abundance of an almost otherworldly beauty.

Like clockmaking or physics or science or finance, music and art require the right balance. The trio of Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse are lucky enough to have charted out the right formula. Three voices forming a collective resonance demands sustained practice.

“We have managed to work well because we all have balance,” said Ruth Moody, founding member of the Wailin’ Jennys. “We have our family lives. We still love doing the Jennys. But it's important that we have other things in our lives to keep us inspired and keep us balanced. It especially works well because we all are parents, a common experience that we can really relate to each other.”

Founded by fate in Winnipeg

Moody said the first time that she was “absolutely blown away” by a song or recording was when she first heard Peter Gabriel's “Secret World Live,” something akin to a spiritual experience for her. But it was a lesser known, fiercely independent Celtic singer named Loreena McKennitt, a multifaceted soprano from Morden, Manitoba, who inspired Moody to become a professional singer.

“I saw her at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, and that was another spiritual experience," Moody said. "Her voice basically lifted me to another place. And it was so amazing to see this woman from Morden who became this international star, and that really helped me to see what was possible — a strong, smart woman doing it her way.”

Some origin stories of successful bands are sudden. Some seem oddly fated, and many others are rooted in simple expediency. The Wailin’ Jennys have a back story that incorporates all three of these ingredients: a few musicians coming together for what they believed would be a one-off event at a small, neighborhood guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Probably largely due to the cold and long winters, people really dig in to music in Winnipeg,” said Moody. “And in those winter months, there's just always been something there, a lot of creative people who really like to collaborate. And so there's this really cool sort of cross-genre, cross-pollination thing that happens between musicians and between individual music scenes.”

Strongly influenced by fellow Manitoban McKennitt, Moody started her professional music career as a member of a Celtic band, an entity that spent about five years touring primarily the Canadian scene. The group was on the verge of splitting up and veering their separate ways, right at about the time when Moody acted on the impulse that she wanted to start singing with women.

“After being in a band with five guys for some time, I approached Nicky Mehta and our other former member (Cara Luft) and said, ‘Hey, let's sing together sometime.’ And a friend of ours got wind of that and he said, ‘Why don't you put on a show at my guitar shop?’ So we did and it sold out and he added another show and that show sold out. It seemed people were really into the idea of seeing the three of us collaborate.”

That simple incentive — to sing as one — remained the touchstone from which their ideas sprang. Indeed, since releasing their first full-length album “40 Days” in 2004, the Wailin’ Jennys have worked hard to earn a reputation as one of the scenes most in sync, jointly melodious folk acts.

“This band started because we love singing,” said Moody. “From the beginning we had a really cool vocal blend and this sort of musical alchemy. We love singing harmony. We all love collaborating. And that's never changed. We love getting up on stage and singing together. We have a very strong sense that people need music and art in their lives and that it's a way for people to make sense of life and to dream, and to shift their perspective, and to understand themselves, and understand other people, and to grieve. We really try to honor that responsibility and that role.”

As recording artists, the Jennys have weaved in and out of the often indistinguishable worlds of folk, alt-country, Americana, pop and rock, all while reaping a great deal of praise with each curve and turn and collecting their fair share of industry awards. As live performers, they have also harvested an equal amount of adulation for their lovingly rendered, honey-sweet harmonies, instrumental arrangements, and overall mystical moxie.

Motherhood and melody

Indeed, they have time and time again spun straw into gold. But beyond the sweet-sounding much of their lives are structured around homework pages, after-school pickups, birthday cakes, cookbooks, and bath times, as all three of the Jennys are mothers. Nicky gave birth to twins in 2009. Heather was the second to become a mother. Ruth then joined the company of maternity.

“I found it quite an adjustment when I had a baby, because it really changes how you use your time in terms of creative work or creative flow," she said. "That was a big challenge for me to figure out: I have 20 minutes here and 30 minutes there and how do I keep my creativity alive when I don't have a full day to let the ideas come and to explore things? It was hard for me to feel like I was doing my best at both jobs (parenting and touring) when I was doing them at the same time.”

Moody reiterated that balance is what has allowed the Wailin’ Jennys to remain upright and steady. It is what has allowed them to keep growing and thriving as individuals and to not feel constricted in the larger context of the ensemble.

“We have always tried to make it so that there is space for everyone to grow and change,” said Moody. “We do our own thing and our own projects and do other things. No one wants to stay in the same place to keep things convenient. We need to grow and stretch and perhaps that’s the reason that we've been able to stay a band for 20 years.”

Opening up the channels

Moody said that authentic success to her is living each performance with a heart that’s open and overflowing, writing and singing songs not only of charm, warmth and comfort, but of sorrow and tears. But whether we are told happy or sad sagas, we must be fed and made to feel the experience.

“Music is the art of processing life,” said Moody. “We hopefully provide something that will uplift and support people. That spirit has stayed important to us. Everyone on the stage really holds that very sacred. The fact that we all share that desire to honor that experience, I think has helped us stay on the very same page.”

Commenting on two decades of performances and hundreds of venues, locations and shows traveled and completed, Moody estimates that the number of non-seated shows that the band has played is so small that she could count them on one hand. A single body in a seat, she learned, is the first step to steeping the whole crowd in the artistry and elegance of the moment.

“We are lucky that our audiences are so attentive,” concluded Moody.

“We are not a loud band and they are there to hear our harmonies," she said. "There's some more energetic material, but a lot of it is delicate and subtle … I think we're so lucky because we do seated shows where people are there to listen. Music is transportive. It opens up channels. If you want to have that experience, there's no way that you're not going to be changed by listening to music.”