Twin Home Prints: Screen-printed posters with offbeat character

For that chopper, he turned the “O” in Wilco into the bucket. “Ode to Joy,” the name of the band’s new album, went on the tail. He blew up the chopper and placed it above a forest with a hazy yellow sky.

The concert got canceled, but he still got paid and has the posters, along with two other "ghost gigs" from a Yonder Mountain String Band tour and a gig by prog-rock jam band Umphrey’s McGee.

“It’s weird to have a poster for something that didn’t happen at all. It’s kind of like a weird piece of history,” he said. He wonders if, maybe in a hundred years, it’ll be strange to have a poster for a canceled event.

The Yonder poster jumps at the viewer with a blooming jar of densely interwoven orange-red fungi, drawn by hand, finished on the computer and then run through the screen-printing process, where his style (“thick lines, bold, heavy”) are rendered with the texture of paint on paper.

It wouldn’t feel finished if he only produced it in a design software. “There’s something where mistakes happen, and they change, and you don’t have complete control any more, but the outcome is still yours. You made it,” he said.

While the technical details of screen-printing are too much to get into here, he wants the look and enjoys the challenge.