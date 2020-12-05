Twin Home Prints: Screen-printed posters with offbeat character

Ignore the small type on some of the posters with dates and venues, and life seems normal, relatively speaking, in the creative factory that is Twin Home Prints headquarters — a refurbished studio off Highway 93 South.
In a refurbished studio space off Highway 93 South, among the racks of prints, a slanted ceiling with gig posters, the tubs of paint, the screen-printing gear, racks of art books and old magazines, Max Mahn is designing and printing gig posters. He populates them with humorous or distressed heads that seem to have emerged from a memory of an old logo or cartoon, textured fields of flowers, and other idiosyncratic images that pop into his mind.
For a live-streamed show by the Kitchen Dwellers, a Bozeman jam band, or Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, over in Baltimore. Or the online Montana Book Festival back in October. On his computer, he’s hashing out images for the upcoming Big Sky Documentary Film Festival — rows of quirky yet enticing heads, including one with a mask.
Much as before, Mahn reports to work in what he called his “windowless dungeon,” drawing in his rhythmic and graffiti-influenced style, for clients both local and faraway.
“Before the pandemic, they were going really, really well,” he said. After an initial scare, “everything has kind of worked out, which is really weird, because there are no concerts,” he said.
***
The Missoula native’s earliest work was also made to be seen in public. He got serious about graffiti in high school, tagging walls and trains. He and his friends soon began making stickers, and after his parents helped him set up the equipment, screen-printing T-shirts. When he was studying art at the University of Montana, a professor gave him a book of gig posters that lit up his interest compared to woodblock printing that they’d been working on.
He discovered the niche world of poster design online and began building his portfolio by making posters for free for his friends’ bands, like Wrinkles. Then he started reaching out to bands for work, with Yonder Mountain String Band as his first paid gig. About a year ago, people started reaching out to him.
In mid-March, Mahn was getting ready to drive up from Wyoming, where he lived for several years, to see Wilco play at the Wilma. The band, which was high on his list of dream clients, hired him to design the posters.
He cut out a quarter-sized picture from an old magazine of a helicopter dropping water. He collects old magazines. One of his two styles relies on hunting through old publications, ideally before the 1970s. They match his printing process and look weathered already. It’s more interesting than pulling pictures from the internet, too, like a form of time travel where you can find some weird stuff, he said. Then he manipulates them on his computer to the degree their source isn’t obvious.
For that chopper, he turned the “O” in Wilco into the bucket. “Ode to Joy,” the name of the band’s new album, went on the tail. He blew up the chopper and placed it above a forest with a hazy yellow sky.
The concert got canceled, but he still got paid and has the posters, along with two other "ghost gigs" from a Yonder Mountain String Band tour and a gig by prog-rock jam band Umphrey’s McGee.
“It’s weird to have a poster for something that didn’t happen at all. It’s kind of like a weird piece of history,” he said. He wonders if, maybe in a hundred years, it’ll be strange to have a poster for a canceled event.
Support Local Journalism
The Yonder poster jumps at the viewer with a blooming jar of densely interwoven orange-red fungi, drawn by hand, finished on the computer and then run through the screen-printing process, where his style (“thick lines, bold, heavy”) are rendered with the texture of paint on paper.
It wouldn’t feel finished if he only produced it in a design software. “There’s something where mistakes happen, and they change, and you don’t have complete control any more, but the outcome is still yours. You made it,” he said.
While the technical details of screen-printing are too much to get into here, he wants the look and enjoys the challenge.
“The more complicated it is, the more mistakes I can make — and hide,” he said. He likes vintage imagery — the look of handmade lettering and lines instead of computer type and digital textures.
“I don’t like things to be perfect, but at the same time I like ‘em to be perfect," he said. "I want ‘em to be distorted in just the right way,” he said.
His personal work isn’t too different from his pieces for clients. A two-part print, “Here’s to Death, Drink Up,” is based on a magazine photograph of a field of flowers. The flora is disrupted by three white orbs where he cut out the people in the images. Another, “Lost,” is a flowing patchwork of leaves and gradients of yellow and green.
His personal work is also poster-sized and affordable and easy to fit in a pre-sized, cheap frame. “I like it to be accessible, and working in multiples in screen-print allows for that as well,” he said. He can also experiment more without pressure of worrying about whether people like it. “If I make something really [expletive] weird, I don’t have to worry, is someone going to buy this huge painting that I spent a lot of time on?” he said.
***
That Umphrey’s image has a gnarly aqua-skinned character with an elongated tongue and bubbly, seemingly spray-painted lettering of the band’s name shooting out of a U-shaped nose that terminates in a single, pipe-like nostril.
Mahn likes working with jam bands in part because “there’s so many different forms of imagery can fit their style,” he said. He listens to a lot of indie rock, and has designed posters for abrasive groups like Idles or psych-revival bands like Thee Oh Sees that require a certain aesthetic. (His playlists are filled with underground bands, some of whom can’t afford a limited-run of screen-printed posters yet.)
For, say, a punk band, “you’d want something rough, where a jam band you could do a field of flowers or a melting, dripping head. It could be so many different things,” he said.
He wants the images to fit the aesthetics, though. The Umphrey’s show was in San Diego, so he dove into the high brow/low brow psychedelic influences of the Bay Area art scene and his own roots in graffiti. It’s subtle but still visible in the linework.
“There’s a way that it bends where I go, that’s perfect,"he said. "I don’t know why my brain thinks that way, or why a certain curve is wrong or right in my book, I can only attribute that to graffiti.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!