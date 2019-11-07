IF YOU GO

The Pink Dress Project is opening at the new Zootown Community Arts Center at 216 W. Main St. on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the ZACC. A handful of photographers and organizers who worked on the Pink Dress Project, from both Two Eagle and New York, will participate in the panel, along with members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal community.