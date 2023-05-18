Aliens have come to Earth to save the world by playing electronic country music.

That’s according to Ty Walker, lead singer and guitar player in the band Ty Walker and the Humanoids. The concept band is Montana-based, but Walker says he and the band members split their time between Earth and the multiverse.

If you go Izaak Opatz and Ty Walker and the Humanoids will play Monk's Bar on Thursday, May 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $10.

The band has a rather elaborate and complicated backstory that goes a little something like this:

In 1972, Walker was minding his own business when he was abducted by aliens. The aliens stole him from Earth because they needed someone to sing in their band and they have come to learn that country music may be the key to saving the multiverse.

The aliens call themselves “the Humanoids” and they are on a mission to save Earth and the rest of the multiverse, which includes nine total universes. It’s the band’s understanding that Earth is in peril due to war, fighting, disharmony and bad music. After years of research into the problem, the leader of the Humanoids discovered the cure.

“The solution was to create and capture a new sound that is somewhat adjacent to country music,” Walker said. “It had to have some sort of galactic twang to it, if you will.”

The band’s tour this month is a part of that mission. In staying true to the inventive backstory, there will be a “glurpulator” on stage, which can capture sound and store it in a tank. Once stored, the sound can be distilled, then injected into a deity who will restore balance to the multiverse.

Walker says he really doesn’t know much about this process. He is a mere human after all.

<a href="https://tywalkerandthehumanoids.bandcamp.com/album/where-the-hell-is-roscoe">Where the Hell is Roscoe? by Ty Walker and The Humanoids</a>

Music has been a part of Walker’s life since he was young when he learned to play guitar and began writing music. In his early 20s, he started playing music at local bars. He says it was around that time when he was abducted.

The other band members include Glarzak on synth and electric guitar, Glork on bass guitar, Gary on drums, Thumper on mini synth and Silver Lining on pedal steel, synth and percussion. For the record, Ty Walker is also a stage name.

Each show is set to be an interactive and quite theatrical experience with band members staying entirely in character throughout the performance. Apart from Walker, the other band members will be in alien-form which Walker describes as “buggy” and “fly-like.” One of the alien characters is actually an android who’s performance style is rather “stiff,” while other band mates have a more lively time on stage.

“We’re just starting to touch down and play shows after all these years of trying to find our sound and create our craft,” Walker said.

Many of the songs are upbeat and bring together disparate genres like new wave electronic, doo-wop and gospel. But all the tunes are infused with a country twist and Western roots.

The song “Neon Buffalo,” is a moody synth-pop tune based on an “astral vision” that Walker had. It’s reminiscent of a journey across both the West and outer space. On a different astral plane, the song “Traveling Man,” is heavy with twangy pedal steel and quirky sound effects. It could easily be the theme song for someone who accidentally stumbled through a rent in the space-time continuum.

Expanding on the backstory, Glarzak, the leader of the Humanoids, has become fascinated by local musician, Izaak Opatz.

“He [Glarzak] believes that he [Opatz] has some sort of cosmic energy behind his music that has healing powers as well,” Walker said.

For that reason, Opatz will be joining the band on tour.

The band will be performing original songs that will each pair with a light show and visuals. The visuals include old Western imagery and sci-fi elements that contribute to a narrative that is threaded throughout the show. Missoula’s show will also include a tinfoil hat-making contest that audience members are encouraged to participate in.

With all the varied and eclectic elements, the show takes a lot of work, Walker said.

“[The Humanoids] are very mission-driven,” Walker said. “They have a purpose … so I think it’s just a very passionate and talented group of creatures.”