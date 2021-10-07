UM builds 'haunted houses' in Montana Theatre

You get to see the backstage of the Montana Theatre along the way.

In the “Haunting of Hill House,” you enter a study with a spiral staircase in the center. The wooden walls are lined with bookshelves, but the shelves are “stacked” with digital images of book spines that the audience would read as “real” if they were seated out in the audience. The staircase appears to be metal, but the steps are wood. The ghost (spoilers ahead) will appear on the stage, and video projections will help bring a picture on the wall to life.

For Yuki-Onna, they constructed a bamboo forest, deliberately resembling a maze whose floors are brushed with piles of fake snow. The 150-some trees are made from “carpet cobs,” the centers of large rolls of carpet.

The other goal is that the story needed to be conveyed only through design, sans text. The ghost (a mannequin in a white dress) will make an appearance, although Gregoire cautioned that they’re trying to show the workings of theater, not fake you out by slathering everything in fake blood.