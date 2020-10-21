UM dance moves outside and on screen

“You lose the personal three-dimensional energy that a stage and a dancer and an audience has, but you can maintain a lot of energy just by the camera and editing is utilized,” Antonioli said.

You can see the students experimenting with it already: Close-ups that an audience member in the Montana Theatre would never get to see. Or quick editing. In one video, the dancers are situated in a hallway with a loveseat, and they quickly cut between solo shots much like in a music video, with boots to match the lyrics about how said footwear is “going to walk all over you.” (They’re clustered together in other scenes, with a disclaimer that they’re housemates, podded together, and shot the video over the summer.)

“Skin,” by Amber Stephens and Courtney Hawkins, was filmed with a view of the moon over the mountains and soft-focus shots, sometimes of the full group of eight, sometimes in quick vignettes of fewer. “Uncovered Turbulence,” a duet by Hannah Dusek and Regan Tintzman, switches from serene movements in a serene hillside setting to a kinetic and cathartic mood along the river trail. Mark Berner II’s “Woke’d Up,” opens with him curled on his side on a hardwood floor, moving in anxious circles while cradling an open laptop, before awakening in a bed, rising and transitioning into a whirl of fire-spinning.

***