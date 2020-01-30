UM dance students offer sneak peek to raise money for conference

Fisher said when he was growing up in the Bay Area, diversity and his identity weren't things he had to think about.

“Everybody around me kind of looked like me, and my family, they looked like me,” he said, adding when he moved to Portland for undergrad, he had to navigate living in a mostly white community. And the diversity only decreased when he came to Missoula.

“For me, figuring out how I can move in these spaces is that I adapt,” he said. “But I don’t allow myself to take up as much space as I feel like I actually need.”

Fisher said identity is something he’s been exploring recently, adding he uses a mask during his performance to represent some of the internal struggles people of color go through, feeling like they’re either too black or too white.

“The mask is white and there is this notion I think in a lot of communities of color that being white is a bad thing. You don’t want to seem white around communities of color, but you also don’t want to seem too black in front of a bunch of white people.”

He said for him, the mask could represent almost any identity because all minorities have to accept some amount of whiteness in order to navigate through life.