UM grad mines retail horror stories for musical song cycle

When Cameron Michael Fehring was studying for his undergraduate degree in music at the University of Montana, he took his first job in retail.

It was a Fortune 500 company, one that he’s declined to name, except to say that it’s a former department store, and his job was to sell tools.

That was in 2009, but his experiences over the course of a year of employment in that world have lingered but remain unsoftened.

They fed into his original musical, “The Retail Song Cycle,” which he’s producing here in Missoula at the ZACC Show Room. (See info box.)

“It chronicles the arc, not only of the company’s failings from the top, but my own failings as an employee, as what I view work to be,” he said. "It chronicles that year from both of our perspectives."

He began threatening to write songs while he was still there, and not long after leaving the job, premiered the song at a cabaret night at the old Crystal Theater (now GILD Brewing).

He worked on it more in 2015, after he injured his hand at a different retail job. He's held readings of it in New York City, where he pursued theater for six years, and in Wyoming, his home state, where he now teaches at Casper College.

What memories were so, well, memorable?

The show begins with his protagonist, Mac, on his first day.

“He starts as an optimist and a humanist and ends up as a realist,” Fehring said. “He's trying to balance being torn between the corporate world — that portrays a world that doesn't exist, but people believe in — and the actual worlds of the monotony of retail work and the endless soul-sucking realities of dealing with the general public in a service industry job,” he said.

While the story is fictional, the exchanges with customers are verbatim.

“Every single time a customer opens their mouth, that is something that was said either directly to me or to someone who I was working with standing near,” he said.

For instance, “there is an interaction recreated verbatim about how a customer was convinced that they were called UBS cords instead of USB ports and would not let it go.”

The crush of the holidays is a feature of the plot as well.

They’re realistic enough that he heard positive feedback at readings from people who have different public-facing fields, such as a schoolteacher and an accountant.

There’s a scene, written before COVID, in which all of the employees call in sick.

“I left it in because it's still an active concern, but it definitely hits differently now,” he said.

He’s brought the show back to Missoula, since that’s where it originated. He has help from a former mentor, David Cody, a UM professor, who’s serving as music director and conductor.

He has a cast of locals: Lucy Schindler, Gabe Rayle, Courtney Crary (who did the first reading in NYC), Jon Bell, Tim Shonkwiler, Kelsey Seals, Saige Perchy, Maisie Gospodarek, Randi Nelson, J. Thornton, Nathan Poukish, Jalynn Nelson, and Alicia Treichler.

They’re accompanied by a four-piece band: Mac Merchant, Kurt Skrivseth, Saje Johns, Troy Bashor.

Musically, he said it touches on pop, rock and has a rarity for musical theater, a dubstep canon. For scenes with managers, he wanted a hymn-like quality, while the employee-centric songs are looser, reflecting their weary reality.

It’s billed as a “staged reading,” so the costumes are limited to polo shirts. They will be acting, but will have pages in hand. Fehring said they were confined to a few weeks of rehearsals, and lines could be adjusted over the course of the four-night run.

His final thoughts included a reminder for the audience: these stories are real.

“No matter how incidental and scenes actually happened, and every single character interaction is so even though it seems incredibly absurd, and like no one could actually behave this way,” he said. "It's all real, and it all was witnessed firsthand."