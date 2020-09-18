UM MFA student paints the unsung heroes of the natural landscape

“After going to school in Virginia, since I was born out West initially, I knew I wanted to come back out here for a huge variety of reasons,” he said, adding a lot of it had to do with the landscape. “I think deep down I always wanted to be a landscape painter.”

He spent a few years working as a professional artist before taking a Forest Service position clearing backcountry trails. It was his drive from one job site to another between Wyoming and Washington that put Missoula on his radar.

Here, he’s able to find inspiration while hiking on the weekends, sketching and taking photos along the way. His work still incorporates the abstract style he honed during undergrad, with many paintings blurring the lines between the real and surreal.

“What I’m working on right now is trying to find an even finer line between the realism and the abstraction,” he said.

In one of his recent paintings depicting dark storm clouds descending over a mountain valley, Jensen allowed gravity to let green paint drip down a patch of white canvas below one of the rolling hills in the foreground, creating what looks like a root system beneath the grass.