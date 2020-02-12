UM Opera Theater brings biennial performance home to campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This role specifically is demanding musically, vocally and physically and mentally,” she said, adding the larger venue adds to the pressure.

“Thinking about the space we’re in, it eats up words. It’s huge, so you can’t back off of your voice. You have to actually make sure you’re using the best technique you can because you have to fill up an entire theater with your voice and no mics.”

Operatic singing involves intense muscle work that requires a large amount of energy, Stroup said.

“For opera, you have to have really good breath support and what that basically means is breathing down deep into your body.”

Stroup is from Sheridan, Wyoming, and said she fell in love with opera singing as a young girl after seeing it on PBS.

“I just fell in love with the sound and the over-dramaticism,” she said, adding she continued to sing through high school.

She was surprised to find out the University of Montana offers opera studies and said she still thinks many people don’t realize we have it here.

“The community in Missoula is really supportive of the arts, which is amazing, but I know some people don’t even know we have opera.”