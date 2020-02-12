UM Opera Theater brings biennial performance home to campus

Fresh off the plane from a national competition, the University of Montana Opera Theater and Symphony Orchestra are bringing their biennial production home to campus.
The show includes two one-act operas, “The Medium” and “Gianni Schicchi,” and is set for Friday and Saturday at the Dennison Theatre. Students have been working on the show since September and have been preparing their voices for the bigger venue, which seats more than 1,000.
In the past, the biennial performance has been held at the Missoula Community Theatre, which holds around 300 people. Director Anne Basinski said the students are both nervous and excited about the bigger stage.
Three of the student opera singers involved were nationally recognized in January, as the trio performed at the National Opera Association Competition in Cleveland as one of four national finalists for best opera scene.
The students are undergraduates, but entered the competition in the graduate division, Baskinski said.
“The piece was very exciting musically and vocally. The students stepped up and learned it in Italian. We did not end up the winner, but they got a lot of lovely compliments afterwards,” she said.
Around 20 students are involved in both productions all told, and Basinski said the two works are a nice contrast from one another.
“Both pieces are so effective theatrically, they’re very interesting to compare and contrast musically,” she said. “This show is a nice way to sample a really melodramatic intense piece and then just this goofy, busy comedy.”
“Gianni Schicchi,” by Giacomo Puccini, is a comedy about a greedy family who seeks the help of a poor man to overturn a will. The man steps up to help and a love story and silly surprises ensue. It will be performed in English. Stephen Kalm, professor of voice, will be the special guest artist in the role of Gianni Schicchi.
“The Medium,” by Gian Carlo Menotti, tells the story of Mme. Flora, or Baba, a “medium” who holds fake seances with the help of her daughter Monica and a boy, Toby, who can’t speak. Things start to unravel and Baba has to deal with a spirit haunting her.
Basinski added "The Medium" includes scenes of abuse and sounds of gunshots, which may be triggering to some people.
Meghan Stroup, a graduate teaching assistant and mezzo-soprano, is singing the lead role of Baba in “The Medium,” which she said is the most difficult part she’s ever played.
“This role specifically is demanding musically, vocally and physically and mentally,” she said, adding the larger venue adds to the pressure.
“Thinking about the space we’re in, it eats up words. It’s huge, so you can’t back off of your voice. You have to actually make sure you’re using the best technique you can because you have to fill up an entire theater with your voice and no mics.”
Operatic singing involves intense muscle work that requires a large amount of energy, Stroup said.
“For opera, you have to have really good breath support and what that basically means is breathing down deep into your body.”
Stroup is from Sheridan, Wyoming, and said she fell in love with opera singing as a young girl after seeing it on PBS.
“I just fell in love with the sound and the over-dramaticism,” she said, adding she continued to sing through high school.
She was surprised to find out the University of Montana offers opera studies and said she still thinks many people don’t realize we have it here.
“The community in Missoula is really supportive of the arts, which is amazing, but I know some people don’t even know we have opera.”
She hopes people who are hesitant about opera music come to the show, because seeing it live often breaks some of the genre's stereotypes.
“People know more opera than they think they do,” she said. “Without opera, none of the music we have now would be here. Music today, even pop music is still influenced by opera,” Stroup said.
The UM Opera Theater’s biennial performance is unique because it includes the UM Symphony Orchestra, which Basinski said completely amplifies the show. They’ve also collaborated with the School of Theater and Dance, which supplied set and lighting designers.
“It's a chance to hear the colors of clarinet and trumpet and all those different things represented and to test your voice against all that firepower of the orchestra,” she said. “It’s a new learning experience for the students and it’s exciting for the audience.”
Both operas being performed have a pair of young lovers, Basinski said, adding the performance would be a great option for a Valentine’s Day date.