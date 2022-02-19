UM revives play about isolation in a mechanized world

Sophie Treadwell’s play, “Machinal,” debuted in 1928 on Broadway, but the themes have seemed prescient over at the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance.

Director Bernadette Sweeney said the story of a young woman, isolated and feeling misunderstood in “an increasingly mechanized society,” felt like a contemporary choice for their season.

“Obviously, we’ve all been going through an extraordinary time in the last couple of years where we’ve all had to isolate quite literally, and stay far away from each other as possible, and so it seems like a timely script to bring to the public for those reasons,” said Sweeney, a theater professor.

Treadwell, a journalist and playwright, was inspired by a story she covered: Ruth Snyder, who was convicted for the murder of her husband and executed.

“She was really struck by how the media sensationalized the trial and made no effort to comment on the motivations or the conditions of the perpetrator,” Sweeney said. Her play, written in the Expressionist style of the time period, builds on the isolation of a protagonist, a woman living in a modernizing (and alienating) time, Sweeney said.

The show is running one week only, from Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 23-26, at 7:30 p.m. There’s a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. The school is using a “pick what you pay” program and audience members can choose their price of entry. Go to griztix.com to buy in advance.

“Machinal” is being staged in the Montana Theatre, the school’s main stage in the PAR/TV Center. While the school has had a steady schedule of offerings during COVID, this is its first full-length play for an in-person audience in that venue since “Spring Awakening” was canceled in spring 2020.

Forgotten and revived

While the play was a hit back when it debuted — Clark Gable played the lover — it was soon forgotten and “disappeared out of production, even out of theater history” until a revival in the 1990s, Sweeney said.

“It’s a great example of how often the work of female theater practitioners can get lost or has been lost,” she said, which happens across cultures.

Regarding its Expressionistic style, Sweeney said in theater that means “the subject of the human experience is often at odds with the world,” and they’ll “highlight or stage a person’s emotions and how they might feel at odds with the world around them,” whether society as a whole or their family.

Regarding archetypes, the protagonist is known as "Young Woman,” for instance. There are 28 roles played by 14 student actors who are all playing multiple parts.

Visually, that means a heavy emphasis on light and dark tones, and sound, too. Their designer, David Mills-Low, has arranged for noises of actual typewriters and adding machines during one chapter, “To Business.” Each of the nine chapters has a title that is evocative and its own atmosphere, she said.

The set for the show is a final project for scenic designer Aaron Chris en route to an MFA. The set reflects the themes “in an incredibly evocative way, creating this monolithic, mechanical world,” Sweeney said. Hannah Gibbs, also an MFA student working on a final project, designed the lighting which has a palette to match.

Sweeney said it's "vital for our art form to have a live audience," and they're grateful to be part of bringing this play back to American audiences.

