UM staffer expresses 'soul, seasons' in abstract art

Jace Whitaker welcomes all reactions, even visceral ones, to his paintings, which aren’t loaded with messages of any kind, just a spectrum of emotions conveyed through color and line.

“I just want people to feel how they feel,” he said.

Whitaker’s style is abstract expressionist in the tradition of Jackson Pollock. The canvases are covered corner to corner with paint — flung and dripped. The largest is roughly 12 feet long and 4.5 feet high.

About a decade ago, enthralled by the mid-century avant-garde style, he began experimenting in the “controlled chaos” on his own.

The culminating solo exhibition, “Drippings of the Soul and Seasons,” at the University Center Gallery at the University of Montana, wasn’t initially supposed to open this early.

The plan changed on the fly, with a reception on Friday, Jan. 7, from 3-5 p.m., and it will stay on view through the end of the month. Whitaker and gallery director Amanda Barr hustled to show it earlier than originally planned because he would be away on a short-term deployment to Greece. (He now thinks it probably won’t happen.)

He’s a U.S. Navy master-at-arms petty officer, the equivalent to a military police officer or security force, he said. Here at UM, he’s the interim assistant director of residential education; he’s worked at UM Housing since 2017.

Alongside those two careers, he’s cultivated creative pastimes such as poetry and painting, in which he’s largely self-taught.

He calls his work “post-idea,” in that it doesn’t have a message he wants to get across, but instead generate a response in the viewer.

“As I design and create and throw, things change within those moments, and the emotions change, right?” he said. One day he might need to “let myself bleed into it,” and another day might yield a more relaxed result.

Painting them requires laying the canvases on the ground and dripping the paint on it, which doesn’t lend itself to redos or even advance planning other than a mental mockup and a set palette. He has to follow his instincts, layer by layer, “making sure that there’s a rhythm or symmetry to them.”

Reflecting the show’s title, there’s a set of two diptychs of narrow canvases, one for each season. Spring and summer are dominated by yellows, greens and blues that are hung vertically. Fall and winter, oriented horizontally, are in muted minimal browns and grays. With the quieter tones, the line widths and color stand out even further.

To him, the colors are a chance to work with emotion, with varied moods and settings. One piece might be constructed off a calming range that seems to reference landscapes; another might be a stark black on white; others boast stark primaries leaping through the tangle of lines.

A path to college

Whitaker enlisted 14 years ago at age 17, directly out of high school. He grew up in a low-income family in southeast Idaho, and was attracted to service as a way to pay for school as a first-generation college student.

It was also the chance to “be part of something bigger than myself,” he said.

“From there it’s just afforded me the opportunity to meet people and continue to grow and develop and travel and take in culture and have a global perspective, or global outlook, on the world.”

It’s taken him around the country — Georgia, Indiana, Virginia, Rhode Island and Washington and the world — Greece, Iraq and Kuwait.

He earned an associate’s degree in marketing management and a bachelor’s in criminal justice, both from Boise State University, then a master’s in higher education and student affairs from Indiana State University. Returning to UM, where he’s worked in UM Housing since 2017, was a chance to get back to the Northern Rockies.

He has a regimented, administrative job, so painting is an escape.

“Art is my opportunity to get outside of my traditional, incredibly structured environment that has day to day ins and outs,” he said.

Since the canvases are large, he seeks out space to work from friends — automotive shops and barns.

Some of his family and friends don’t even know that he paints — working in solitude gives him his energy back — and this is his first showing in the Missoula area. Friends that he’s shown them to often have the same polarized reactions that have accompanied abstract expressionism since its earliest days, and he’s open to all interpretations. After all, art is the realm of subjectivity, an escape from the objectivity of daily work.

Barr said that the gallery’s calendar this year has had a strong variety of work — abstract art isn’t that commonly shown in Montana as a whole. It’s fit in among ceramic sculptures, wildfire photography and Indigenous art.

The offerings aren’t static, which benefits the students and the community, which the gallery is free to do since it’s not a retail operation, she said. It’s also a reminder that the submissions are open to UM as a whole — students, faculty, staff and alumni.

She felt that it was especially well-timed because it’s so color-oriented at a time when the weather has turned monochrome, she said.

Whitaker’s exhibition “Drippings of the Soul and Seasons” will be on display at the UC Gallery from Jan. 7-28. There’s an opening reception on Friday, Jan. 7, from 3-5 p.m. Regular hours are Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Masks are required indoors at UM.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.