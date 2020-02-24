UM student sculpts larger-than-life figures from clay

"I love the conversation that's happening between the two," she said, and the "distance between them and how there's this reflection happening between the two."

Each of the pieces, all large, have stories like these at their source, although it's deliberately ambiguous.

"I try to leave them open enough that the viewer can bring in their own narrative," she said.

The surface in most pieces is resin — red iron oxide of varying degrees that pours down the figures and busts — a reference to her material, clay, in case you forget they're made of something so fragile.

"Heartsink," a bust of a woman in her 20s, was sculpted with a look of deep pain — eyebrows raised high, lips seemingly ready to begin quivering. On the floor beneath her are two disembodied hands. Like the floor in the entire gallery, they are black.

She said the work was inspired by "a friend that passed away recently and unexpectedly." It set her thinking about the "moment of disbelief before things become real."

The colors, with white walls terminating in a black stripe where they reach the black floor, drew on the notion of "an inner and outer world that we create our narratives from."