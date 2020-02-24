UM student sculpts larger-than-life figures from clay

Stephanie Dishno's ceramic sculptures emerged from major life events or experiences. Aging, death, women's roles in society.
She thinks a larger-than-life scale "gives them more of a presence" and feels more weighty, important, substantial.
The works, in part inspired by Roman and Greek sculpture, and weighing hundreds of pounds and one at least 6 feet tall, certainly have presence in "Coalescent," her thesis exhibition for a Master of Fine Art degree from the University of Montana.
The largest piece in the Gallery of Visual Arts, "Telos," is a feat of construction. Her sculpture of a pregnant woman, seemingly seated on the ground with one arm raised to her breast and gazing forward with an ambiguous expression of concern, measures about 6 feet long, 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, and weighs close to 500 pounds by her estimate.
A Greek word for "ultimate end," she said it grew out of thoughts about having children, how "for a lot of women, it feels like becoming a mother is the climax of your identity."
At the opposite end of the gallery, she placed "To-Be," a clay statue some 6-feet, 3-inches tall, of a woman in her underwear. She wanted the figure to appear vulnerable, contemplative and perhaps in a relaxed situation because of the clothing. It implies the potential to make decisions, a dichotomy with "Telos."
"I love the conversation that's happening between the two," she said, and the "distance between them and how there's this reflection happening between the two."
Each of the pieces, all large, have stories like these at their source, although it's deliberately ambiguous.
"I try to leave them open enough that the viewer can bring in their own narrative," she said.
The surface in most pieces is resin — red iron oxide of varying degrees that pours down the figures and busts — a reference to her material, clay, in case you forget they're made of something so fragile.
"Heartsink," a bust of a woman in her 20s, was sculpted with a look of deep pain — eyebrows raised high, lips seemingly ready to begin quivering. On the floor beneath her are two disembodied hands. Like the floor in the entire gallery, they are black.
She said the work was inspired by "a friend that passed away recently and unexpectedly." It set her thinking about the "moment of disbelief before things become real."
The colors, with white walls terminating in a black stripe where they reach the black floor, drew on the notion of "an inner and outer world that we create our narratives from."
Above the heart, the clay cracked and left a horizontal line. Following a traditional technique for repairing pottery, she filled it with gold leaf. She employed that motif again in "A Memoir," this time in a few elegant lines. This figure rests the back of her hand on her forehead, again disembodied not far below the wrist, as though it were a crumbling Greek or Roman statue, a source of inspiration for Dishno.
She was thinking about "how our scars and experiences leave marks on our personhood," both our present identity and who we become.
Trey Hill, a UM ceramics professor and Dishno's adviser who works on large-scale pieces too, said it's an "exceptional" show.
"It's not often that you have a student show that creates that big of a physical impact to the viewer when you walk in," he said. "The whole space feels incredibly cohesive and very thought-out."
Hill said the work is "extremely hard to build." The sculptures are hollow, and built from coils, like a rope of material, one row after another from the ground up.
"Building this out of wet clay, you're fighting gravity the whole time."
Dishno said she had to learn what internal clay structures to construct inside, a process of trial and error, and she's now confident in her technique. She uses straps and bricks to support them during construction. She's not as concerned about cracking as a utilitarian potter might be, and will fix things through various means that aren't at all obvious to the viewer.
"I can go in and saw off the arm after's fired and build it back up that way. I do a lot of post-firing alterations to the work," she said.
For her largest piece, "Telos," she learned to weld in order to give her a custom pedestal. Moving her from UM's Art Annex to the Gallery of Visual Arts required help from six men (and some yelling) but the piece arrived intact.
Hill said it's "uncommon for people to be able to build figures at this scale" and still make a successful piece of art, and noted that making big work won't always mean it's good.
While the scale is the first think you notice when walk into the gallery, hers succeeds because of the technical skill and feeling of cohesion and resolution as you "digest some of the surface and specifics of each figure," Hill said.
The exhibition is one of the last steps Dishno has to take before earning her Master of Fine Art degree at UM. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in ceramics at Herron School of Art and Design in Indiana. Like many ceramic artists, she pursued a post-baccalaureate before an MFA, spending two years at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and then coming to Montana for a short-term residency at the Red Lodge Clay Center before starting her MFA at UM in 2017.
She said UM "felt like a really great community to come into, and that was something that was really important to me." She's been able to work closely with faculty members like Julia Galloway and Trey Hill, who are active in their field nationally and internationally.
An MFA is a terminal degree required for teaching art at the college level. Dishno said she's likely pursue more residencies at clay programs.
Hill said students enter the MFA program will varied levels of experience and working modes, from abstract to representational.
"What we really work with them on is helping them articulate their thoughts and ideas about their body of work that they're building," he said, and then "help them find their place" in the art world, both in the contemporary and historical sense. After three years, they're often "making really different work, and their work has made huge strides."
She feels like she's "grown immensely here, both conceptually and technically." She wanted an MFA to "explore where my artwork could go, and expand it, and become a better artist, and that's really what it's done."