UM students address pandemic through photography classes

The image has a light, fun atmosphere, but the scene depicts a sad and depressing situation playing out for high school seniors across the country.

While the students were fulfilling class assignments with the photos they took, they also said the process was somewhat therapeutic in terms of analyzing their feelings about what’s going on around them.

“The most therapeutic thing right now for me is making stuff,” Siverly said. “Anything that engages your brain on a creative level like that is a good distraction.”

Addressing the pandemic through photos was cathartic for Rothwell and helped alleviate some of the stress and emotion he’s been feeling.

Siverly added he’s recently been thinking about his pandemic work in the context of art history, noting that when a major global event like this occurs, artists are the ones who document it.

“That’s what we pull out later on down the line. We look back at the art that was made during these terrible times,” he said.

Hamon was happy to see such a positive response after sharing his students’ photos, and while he was surprised so many tackled a tough subject, he was not surprised at how well they executed.

“One thing that I tell my students at the beginning of every semester and remind them often in critique is that the beautiful thing about the medium of photography is that the layperson or beginner can immediately be making work that is as poignant and significant and technically resolved as the best photography that’s ever been made,” he said. “I see this genius in them often.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.