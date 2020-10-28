UM students, staff learn how to make a musical during COVID

“The Theory of Relativity,” a musical about college students, weaves together messages about the importance of human relationships with strands of contemporary-sounding music and scientific principles.
Logan Lasher, a junior working on a bachelor’s in musical theater at the University of Montana, said it was refreshing to try a show that was “really modern, and something that people in my generation can relate to.”
The methods they used to produce a streaming version of a musical might find sympathy with other remote workers during the pandemic.
Instead of spending weeks working on his parts on stage in a group, he and the 11 other cast members split apart, recording separately.
The crew helped arrange his room in student housing to develop the character of Oliver. He put on his costume, an orange button-down shirt with a gold necklace with an initial “O,” and put in ear-buds that piped in the instrumental backing. Instead of singing for an audience, there was a camera on his laptop.
His featured song, “Apples and Oranges,” is about accepting yourself and your sexuality, laying out Oliver’s journey as he goes to college and falls in love with another man.
The show is about “how love affects us,” he said, and that you’re still important, regardless of who you’re with.
In his bedroom-turned-film studio, Lasher would try to remember the energy he felt back at the beginning of the semester. He and the full cast put on masks and performed several full run-throughs of the show outside in front of the PAR/TV Center on campus. It was hard, but he would summon those memories to make his performance more emotive.
“Otherwise, it would have been really boring to just sing to a camera if I wasn’t imagining being in a room with all my friends,” he said.
The show’s director, Pam Stiehl, an associate professor of directing and musical theater, said creating a streamed musical during covid was undertaking different than a straight play.
“We had to pull it completely apart and put it back together, and that’s not usually the way that musical work, right?” she said. Instead of an ensemble in one room, harmonizing together, they had to rehearse together, record individually, and edit the final pieces into a complete show.
***
All of the performances at the School of Theatre & Dance during the fall semester were adapted for online performance and delivery. According to the rules, students can’t be in one place singing without masks on. So the plans for a big, flashy musical, “She Loves Me,” was swapped out for “Theory,” since it takes the form of monologues and a song cycle. Stiehl said that felt more compatible to the new format.
It didn’t hurt that the themes seemed relevant.
“The bottom line is that as humans, our connectivity is crucial, and even that connectivity we don’t always realize, and it’s in passing glances or passing experiences with one another,” she said. It also helps us to “remember why what we’re going through right now is so hard. And why many people might be feeling depressed and feeling alienated and just disoriented.”
The inability to record music together in a room was one of the main challenges. Musicals are filled with harmony parts that work in part because the students’ innate sense of timing and pitch all come together in real time. To achieve those for a video, the students painstakingly worked on their individual lines — altos in one group, for instance — with Stiehl and music director Jane Best, an MFA candidate in musical directing. They were allowed to have four people in a room for a limited amount of time with masks on, and later coached the students individually over Zoom.
Lasher and company then spent about a week each recording their parts in their respective spaces. Likewise, Best, a keyboardist, and the four other members of the band, cut individual tracks that were synced together.
After all the vocal tracks were completed, Mike Post, an assistant professor in theater design and technology, blended all the audio parts together and synced it back with the video to create the final streaming performance.
Stiehl said it was a massive effort from them and the performers.
“I’ve never asked so much of my cast members, ever, on their own,” she said.
Best said that it has been a learning experience, with new working methods and software. On a more human level, she knows many of the cast members from prior shows, and coaching them individually she got to see a different side of them. The conditions for live performance might not change by spring, so she and another graduate student are working on an original show using everything they know about remote delivery.
“Why are we trying to make a show fit this medium instead of making a show that fits this medium?” she said.
She, too, said getting to work together, whether outside, inside in small groups was much needed. “We’re all starved for it,” she said.
After all the different stages of working — rehearsing, coaching, recording, sometimes in a group, sometimes individually over Zoom, she received the first completed song from Post.
“It really moved me. It got me so excited. I was like, OK, we can still do this. We can still make music together, even if it’s in this really weird, convoluted way,” she said. And she hopes that audiences hear the voices and don’t fixate on the process.
Lasher, the junior, hasn’t worked on a show since March, when the run of “Spring Awakening” was cut short. Despite the workarounds and new technical hurdles, he said it was “still so much fun to do a show.”
He’s watched the prior two UM streamed plays from his room, which is a “totally different experience” that he finds exciting.
For a performer, there’s a benefit that audiences probably don’t think about. The other plays he’s taken part in have copyright restrictions and couldn’t be filmed, so he doesn’t know what the shows looked like.
“This is the first time I can actually see the work that I’ve done,” he said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!