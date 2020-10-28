UM students, staff learn how to make a musical during COVID

Stiehl said it was a massive effort from them and the performers.

“I’ve never asked so much of my cast members, ever, on their own,” she said.

Best said that it has been a learning experience, with new working methods and software. On a more human level, she knows many of the cast members from prior shows, and coaching them individually she got to see a different side of them. The conditions for live performance might not change by spring, so she and another graduate student are working on an original show using everything they know about remote delivery.

“Why are we trying to make a show fit this medium instead of making a show that fits this medium?” she said.

She, too, said getting to work together, whether outside, inside in small groups was much needed. “We’re all starved for it,” she said.

After all the different stages of working — rehearsing, coaching, recording, sometimes in a group, sometimes individually over Zoom, she received the first completed song from Post.