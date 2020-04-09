UM theater, dance 'had to change everything' to move online

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down campuses across the country and University of Montana classes moved online, students and faculty have been navigating their new normal of remote college education.
But arguably no other academic cohort on campus has felt the impact from canceled events nor had as difficult a time finding ways to teach and learn their material remotely than the School of Theatre and Dance. Despite the heartbreak they’ve endured, students and professors are finding creative ways to continue their coursework remotely while following social distancing guidelines.
“We had to change everything, 100%,” said Heidi Jones Eggert, head of dance at UM. “(These students) are used to being in the studio 20 or more hours a week, so they’re busy in a way that’s not organic for them. They’re getting more work through the computer and these are kinesthetic humans — they get energy from other people.”
From practicing dance moves in open spaces outside and focusing on monologues rather than scene work, to looking at ways to reformat and live stream canceled performances, the ideas to forge on together, but separately, run the gamut and continue to evolve day to day. And while the situation is not ideal, the faculty is taking an approach of flexibility and understanding to make sure the students’ educational paths are not affected.
Eggert is currently teaching two upper level modern dance technique classes and said she had to rethink her entire lesson plan for finishing the semester after campus shut down.
“I could continue to teach some version of a technique class through Zoom, but there’s so much of it that involves the energy that lives in the room at the moment,” she said. “That was stripped away completely.”
She’s shifted the focus to allow her students to explore their identity as dancers, rather than strictly learning technique, providing them with links to various online classes in dance conditioning, aerobic activities and even meditation.
“It’s an opportunity for them to dig deeper and find out who they are as artists,” she said, adding it also allows them to work individually as they’re stuck at home. The students are required to write a reflection of the course they took and discuss their experience with the rest of the class during their weekly Zoom meetings.
David Cody, a musical theater professor, said while he is able to teach his individual voice lessons via Zoom fairly easily, his music theory lecture class took a bit more adjusting.
Rather than teach via Zoom live, Cody prerecords his lectures and posts them to Moodle, UM's online education platform.
“I use Powerpoint to sort of substitute as the chalkboard that I use in my normal classroom ... and I can play musical examples on Spotify,” he said. “They can watch the videos and do the assignments on their own time. It gives them some flexibility.”
To add a little fun and bring some light to a dark situation, he’s taken on a Harry Potter-themed alter ego, recording himself lecturing with a British accent as Professor Plagal, clad in academic robes, Hogwarts virtual background and all. The moniker is now even included in his UM email signature.
“I’m doing it as if they are all students at Hogwarts and I’m a guest music professor and we have to do it remotely because there’s some curse that’s been put on the land that we call the ‘covidious curse’ and they’ve all been restricted to their dormitories,” he explained. “Hopefully that can sort of make up for the fact that we don’t see each other live.”
Pam Stiehl teaches a musical theater auditioning class and has modified her coursework so students are now learning to produce online audition videos.
“It’s something that is actually critical to our industry. If you can’t make it to a theater to audition live, you send a video,” Stiehl said. “This is a great time to teach them what a good audition video should look like.”
Normally they would be practicing for in-person auditions, so the digital component is something the students wouldn’t have learned had the semester gone as planned, she said, adding they’ll be able to use what they produce in real life auditions.
In Bernadette Sweeney’s advanced acting class, students are focusing on monologues as opposed to choreography and ensemble work. She’s carrying the same changes over to a graduate class on performing Shakespeare.
Students now record their monologues and upload a video for evaluation rather than performing them live in class.
"I'm encouraging them to record in places they think might speak to the work they’re doing, while observing social distancing," she said, adding one student in her Shakespeare class hiked to the top of Mount Sentinel and performed Henry V's St. Crispin's Day Speech.
Despite the creativity, there are aspects of theater and dance that can’t be adjusted or recreated for remote learning. These students in particular are used to working in groups in shared spaces, so not having that outlet is a struggle.
“A lot of our work happens face-to-face in the group and it’s not the same,” said Elijah Fisher, a second-year MFA acting candidate in Eggert’s modern dance class. “It’s been hard to stay motivated when you’re the only one in your room and you have to dance in a space that doesn’t feel like a dance space. It’s the space where I sleep.”
Many students don’t have enough square footage at home to practice, as both theater and dance include large movements, not to mention other people.
“The difficult thing really is the fact that the students don’t have access to a practice room and it’s pretty varied as to what kind of space they have on their end to have their lessons,” Cody said. One of his students has been using the utility room in her apartment building to rehearse.
As the weather has improved, Fisher and some of the dance students have resorted to finding open spaces outside, like Caras Park, to practice.
“Space is really important to me,” Fisher said. “The dance studio, there’s something that happens when you’re in the room with other dancers.”
Georgia Littig, a sophomore studying choreography and performance, said while she can’t do her full movements in her apartment, she’s looking at it as a learning experience.
“We’re used to the giant space we have in the basement of the PARTV building, so it’s been limiting,” she said. “We’re all working our a---- off in terms of not giving up or feeling diminished in any way.”
Professors are also taking into consideration their students’ varying situations during the pandemic and being flexible with due dates, evaluations and grading.
“We are making sure that nothing will adversely affect their plan to progress through their degrees and finish,” Cody said.
The cancellation of events has been extra painful for theater and dance students, as many of them were deep into work for final projects and major productions, including “Pride and Prejudice” and the dance program’s end of year performance, “Dance Up Close.”
“They took the news of these canceled performances so badly, it just happened so suddenly,” Cody said. “They worked so hard, were so close to the end of the semester, and they just don’t get that closure.”
Stiehl said when students are cast in a show, they receive credit for it as a practicum course. She’s not exactly sure how the students in "Pride and Prejudice," who were three weeks into rehearsals, will be evaluated, but they'll likely decide to grade based on what had been done so far.
Grading for certain classes has become a conundrum, but Eggert is also using spring break as a benchmark for grading purposes.
“For the physical evaluation, I’m looking at everything they’ve completed in the studio before spring break,” she said. “And I’m continuing to evaluate them, but not on dance technique. Now I’m evaluating them on their creative expression, creative selves.”
Fisher said he had put hours and hours into choreographing his performance for “Dance Up Close,” which is no longer happening, at least as a full production.
“Luckily I’m in my second year, so I have one more year, but it’s tough for seniors and people who are leaving. Mourning that is hard, but a few of us are trying to figure out how we could do something else,” Fisher said.
The school is looking at options for live streaming projects and events, as well as reviving certain performances in the fall.
Eggert expects the coronavirus pandemic and the situation her students are going through right now might lead to quarantine-inspired projects down the line.
“I have a feeling that their life is going to be pre-COVID and post-COVID.”
While the professors all said plans are changing day by day, they take comfort knowing they're all in this together as one big family.
"We’re in a very big boat with a lot of colleagues, internationally and nationally," Sweeney said. "Artists are very resilient, we’re good at improvising.”
