UM theater, dance 'had to change everything' to move online

“I use Powerpoint to sort of substitute as the chalkboard that I use in my normal classroom ... and I can play musical examples on Spotify,” he said. “They can watch the videos and do the assignments on their own time. It gives them some flexibility.”

To add a little fun and bring some light to a dark situation, he’s taken on a Harry Potter-themed alter ego, recording himself lecturing with a British accent as Professor Plagal, clad in academic robes, Hogwarts virtual background and all. The moniker is now even included in his UM email signature.

“I’m doing it as if they are all students at Hogwarts and I’m a guest music professor and we have to do it remotely because there’s some curse that’s been put on the land that we call the ‘covidious curse’ and they’ve all been restricted to their dormitories,” he explained. “Hopefully that can sort of make up for the fact that we don’t see each other live.”

Pam Stiehl teaches a musical theater auditioning class and has modified her coursework so students are now learning to produce online audition videos.

“It’s something that is actually critical to our industry. If you can’t make it to a theater to audition live, you send a video,” Stiehl said. “This is a great time to teach them what a good audition video should look like.”