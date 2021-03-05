UM theater explores war and greed in streamed production

Lutz said he couldn’t put on a play about the events of the last few years, because people have emotional attachment to those subjects and opinions. This play reaches them because it’s about a war most people don’t have any attachment, too, so it lets them connect the dots of how the greater meaning may impact our present-day dilemmas.

“We can then say, ‘wait a minute, but that happens today,’” Lutz said. “It looks different. The name is different. The appearance is different. But it’s the same thing. And throughout the play you see that over and over and over again where he’s drawing our attention to these people’s lives, that are just as similar as ours, that Mother Courage makes the choice and so do we.”

The play was adapted for an English-speaking audience by Tony Kushner, and Lutz, who is almost fluent in German, read the original piece to get ideas for Brecht’s vision.

Lutz put in a lot of work to make sure the show could be performed in-person on a stage again, after COVID-19 stopped his 2020 show in its tracks. He figured out how to make sure the cast were always 6 feet apart and took on the task of filming and editing the whole thing for people to stream from the comfort and safety of their home.