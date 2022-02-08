UM Theatre & Dance to feature MFA directors' 'Debut'

The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance's season is opening with "Debut," four short plays featuring the inaugural Missoula work of the current first-year MFA directing cohort.

"Debut" runs Feb. 9-12 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Feb.13 at 2 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre. Please remember that UM requires masks in all indoor spaces on campus.

The School of Theatre and Dance continues its new pay structure as introduced during fall semester, and each production is “pick what you pay.” All patrons — UM students/employees as well as community members — can determine their own ticket price. Obtaining tickets in advance is recommended through the GrizTix paperless ticketing system. Tickets are available by visiting umt.edu/griztix.

"Debut," running for five performances, will present contemporary comedies and dramas directed by first-year MFA directing candidates Michael Beverley, JM Christiansen and Andy Taylor. Professor of Theatre Dr. Pamyla Stiehl serves as the faculty mentor for the production. "Debut" features compelling narratives presented without formal designs using minimal stagecraft. The audience is invited to immerse themselves in the actors’ and directors’ craft with staging techniques distinctively suited to live performance. The program will feature the plays "Anniversary" by Rachel Bonds, "Hardware" by Jess Honovich, "One Lane Bridge" by Stephen Gregg and "Rules of Comedy" by Patricia Cotter.

"Anniversary" follows Penelope as she begins a new relationship while grappling with loss. In "Rules of Comedy," Caroline hires a jaded stand-up comedian to teach her how to be funny ... and ends up teaching him a thing or two. "Hardware" is the story of two computer technicians trying to finish their nightly tasks after a disturbing discovery. Finally, the spooky thriller "One Lane Bridge" follows a teenage boy who offers a stranger a ride one snowy night and discovers his passenger and his past are both more haunted than he knew.

To see more information about the entire theater and dance season, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/season/default.php.

