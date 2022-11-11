UM transports Jack London's 'Call of the Wild' onto stage

The story of “The Call of the Wild” should be familiar to readers, as Jack London’s book was published more than a hundred years ago.

What a theatrical version could look like is more of an open question to anyone heading to the latest production from the University of Montana School and Theatre and Dance. The cast is half dogs; the setting is the Arctic.

Director Michael Beverley envisioned a retelling that’s upfront about being theater: These are actors on stage, and they’re telling a timely story, one about a protagonist “reconnecting with their roots, to the past, and becoming who they’re supposed to be,” he said.

As the theater world continues to emerge from the pandemic, he observed that “this is a play about moving forward into the future.”

Beverley is overseeing the production en route to getting his master’s in theater directing at the UM. The script was adapted by Ian Frank, a director/playwright based in Louisville, Kentucky. When the school was planning its 2022-23 season, its familiar name and its dramatic challenges were virtues.

Professor John Kenneth DeBoer said they “thought it was an exciting, recognizable title that would get people to return to the theater to see how you can tell a story like that in our medium.”

So, how did they do it?

Becoming wild

The plot of the story will be more familiar than the execution: Buck (Elise Clayton) is a dog stolen away from his idyllic life in California. After mistreatment by a captor, a man in a red sweater (Rory McLaverty), Buck is sold to a couple venturing into the Yukon — a hard introduction to the world of mushing en route to the promise of gold.

For the actors, Beverley said it’s a movement-based work as opposed to a “park and bark.” (That’s not a pun, it’s a term for scripts that require an actor to statically recite their lines.)

He wanted the show to embrace the artifice of theater rather than working around it. He’s told his cast of 10 that they’re not going to pretend they’re dogs in the frigid north, and they’re not asking the audience to, either.

He hadn’t read the novel before and admired the fast pace, sense of adventure and the beauty of the prose, which is often pulled directly into the script. The third-person details of Buck’s peregrinations northward are narrated by cast members relaying lines as they change positions around the full expanse of the room, lending it a kinetic, shared story rather than an interlude for exposition. These sections also cue the audiences into scene changes, whether they’re in Dalton or en route to the White River.

The cast swirls around the room during scenes. To mush, they form two lines in front of a sled. When they get in the “zone” on their long pushes, they link arms in an outward-facing circle at center stage, swirling in motion.

Costume designer Justin Freeny created masks for the actors, who all play multiple roles, human and animal. As they change characters, they don or remove handmade, custom-fit masks that appear weathered, matching the rustic period clothing.

A sustainable set

The Masquer Theatre, the school’s adjustable black-box theater, can accommodate many visions. For this story, it’s been transformed into a cavernous space that can resemble the pitch-black Arctic night or the interior of a remote Yukon tavern.

Ashley Milleson studied architecture at Montana State University for undergraduate and came over to UM for a master’s in set design. Less waste for the sake of art is one of her goals.

“We tend to think it’s a good cause, and forget about the idea of sustainability,” she said. It’s achievable, though, she said. While it won’t be obvious to viewers, they used cardboard rather than buying material that often goes into the dumpster after the final curtain. They found old paint around campus for base coats, and borrowed items from MCT Inc.

Beverley’s concept was to present the story in the Masquer, the school’s adjustable black-box theater, in the round, with audience seating on all sides.

He also wanted audience interaction. They decided to install circular risers right next to the rows of seats. As the story progresses, narrators or scenes might take place right on them.

They’re performing right on the floor, which has paneling painted in rich browns and tans with a hint of gold, which she said relates to the story — the search for a “tarnished asset.” Corners of the theater are accented with floor to ceiling elements that are backlit so they can resemble trees in one scene or man-made structures in another. The lighting as a whole signals changes in setting. The only fake snow involved comes in a few picturesque moments where it falls from the ceiling.

The circular risers were from UM’s own stock. One is on wheels, and subs in for a boat during a scene. Others are planted near the audience, so a cast member, perhaps masked, can look directly at you as they recite details of Buck’s fate.

That close proximity has its benefits and Beverly has reminded the cast about it. Even though “The Call of the Wild” has its share of drama, death and triumph, the experience of the theater is new again.

“Always remember the joy. This might be an audience member’s first play back since the pandemic.

“There still is a joy of telling that story together,” he said.