UM's Zootown Cabaret transforms canceled show into a virtual performance

The editing for the video performance they’ll show on Friday was no small task, as Garner and the group’s pianist Jane Best used a multi-step process that layered several audio and video tracks to create a single, cohesive show. Garner said for this kind of undertaking, organization was key.

First, David Cody, the group's director, recorded a video of himself conducting each song in the show. Next, Best laid down a piano track to go along with Cody’s conducting. Once that audio and video were pieced together for each song, the files went out to the musicians and singers in the group, who then recorded their individual parts. Best and Garner pieced together each singer and musician for every song and strung them together to create a video performance that’s much more than just tiled faces on a screen.

“There is a bit of staging involved,” Cody said. “The students have been able to make their own decisions on how they want their videos to look, what they wear, where they are.”

Garner, who in addition to editing also had to record herself singing, said getting a good video clip can take some time, with steps such as figuring out how to rig your phone up in the right position and finding a time when your roommates aren’t around sometimes becoming trickier than expected.